Sumire makes his switch and PC debut

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleGameTomo’s Sumire is now available on the switch and PC. In this 2D adventure, people follow a young girl in the morning and play things safe after tragic losses. However, a dream of her late grandmother sets in motion a new adventure. She has a new goal: to live a...

gamingideology.com

gamefreaks365.com

A Little Golf Journey launches today on PC and Switch

Along with the A Little Golf Journey launch announcement, the developers have shared a trailer where we can see different scenarios and some of the gameplay mechanics. After sharing the makers’ announcement of A Little Golf Journey‘s release date and gameplay with you here on Game Freaks 365, the day has arrived. A little Journey Golf, a new title from Okidokico and Playtonic Friends, is now available for PC and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Hoplegs launches on PC and Nintendo Switch next month

After its time under development in Steam Early Access, Hoplegs will soon see its final release on PC and Switch. Following the completion of six months since the announcement of the game’s release on Steam Early Access, to which we dedicated an article on Game Freaks 365, Kevin Anderson (WhyKev) has announced today that his quirky – but defiant – platform, Hoplegs, will be available in its final form on PC and Nintendo Switch in the coming month.
VIDEO GAMES
godisageek.com

Monster Hunter Rise PC versus Switch Comparison

We’ve been playing through the PC demo of Monster Hunter Rise and have brought you a quick comparison video of both versions in motion. The PC version is the same as the demo we saw on Switch pre-release, but with a smoother framerate and some improved lighting. You still get to tackle the Great Izuchi, Mizutsune and everyone’s favourite pussycat, Magnamalo, as well as take on the training missions to get you acquainted with the basics.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Ruin Raiders Releases Today on Switch and PC

Ruin Raiders, described as an anthropomorphic turn-based tactical roguelike, releases today on Nintendo Switch and PC. The game is developed by Spanish studio OverPowered Team and published by indie game publisher Freedom Games. Check out the launch trailer below. Ruin Raiders takes place amidst the remains of an ancient civilization....
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plants And Animals#Gametomo
rpgsite.net

Monster Hunter Rise's PC Port is going to make me abandon my Switch copy

I loved Monster Hunter: Rise when it came out on Switch earlier this year, and regardless of what I'm about to say - if you only have a Switch, have no doubt. It's still an excellent place to play the game. It's just that after experiencing the same game on my high-end PC? I'm simply never going to be able to go back. Maybe if Sunbreak wasn't going to be on PC day and date, or if cross-save was considered, things might be different - but now that I'm being forced to make a choice, the answer's simple. Capcom gave us early access to the PC demo that's landing later this week, giving me the chance to get down and dirty with the pre-release state of the upcoming PC port. When Capcom announced it, they highlighted a number of features, most of which are expected with modern PC releases. Higher resolution and framerate support, high-quality textures ultrawide support, to name just a few.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalchumps.com

Where Cards Fall heads to PC and Switch

I have never played the game, but it looks absolutely fascinating. Enjoy the official details below. On November 4, 2021, indie developer The Game Band along with publisher Snowman will release their award-winning puzzle game Where Cards Fall for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Cassette Beasts locked in for Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC

Raw Fury is publishing the monster-fusing RPG, and it’ll be on Xbox Game Pass. It’s nice to check back in on a promising PC-based indie game only to find out that it’s coming to more platforms, and it’s been picked up by a publisher, too. In this case, I’m talking about Cassette Beasts, a monster-battling RPG in the vein of Pokémon that grabbed our attention last year with a kinda funky fusion system. It even had an in-browser demo.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Priest Simulator confirmed for PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch

Ultimate Games love a simulator, and on the back of a variety of other options like Farm Mechanic Simulator, comes the confirmation that Priest Simulator will be coming to PC and consoles. Yeah, we’re not sure exactly what we’ll find in Priest Simulator either, but Ultimate Games are promising it...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Fallout 76’s Bombs Drop Event Brings Spooky Scorched, Sales, and Free Play Week

In the world of Fallout, October can be a somber time remembering Bombs Drop Day — the moment in the series’ timeline where nuclear war devasted the planet. However, it also gave players an irradiated Appalachia to explore, build and quest with friends in Fallout 76, so we’re making Bombs Drop Day a day to celebrate with a Spooky Scorched in-game event, sale and more!
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Dice Legacy Awards Trailer Released and Memories Update Announced

Ravenscourt presents a chic awards trailer Dice Legacy. As with this type of course, this offers a mix of game impressions and comments from the trade press. In addition, the free memory update is announced. At a time unspecified, this brings with it a lot of new content, as well as features and fixes that the community has asked for. Thanks to the update, the game then offers an “Active Pause System”, accessibility options and hotkeys, as well as “Memories” a completely new modifier system that activates after the game ends and offers a lot of variety and high replay value.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Final Fantasy Legend Gets a Triple Retro Boost on Steam

From today it is Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend available on Steam. The original Switch release was recently ported to mobile devices. Square Enix also offers some new features that fit in today’s time. These notably include 4K resolution, a turbo mode, and changing the screen size. The collection...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Minecraft 1.19 release date: is it out before Caves and Cliffs update?

Minecraft Live offered fans a lot of news to digest, but it was a little short on the official release dates. And that could lead to serious questions about what will come out on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo and mobile platforms. And while we can’t share the exact date when new updates and patches will be released, we do know the order and overall timing planned for each new expansion already announced for the popular sandbox title.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Starfield Video introduces the setting

Even though it’s still a long time until release, Bethesda already has new material starfield released. It is dedicated to the setting of the game. Design director Emil Pagliarulo explains this and gives a short and informative look behind the scenes. starfield will be available for Xbox Series X on...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

The Suicide of Rachel Foster Makes Its Halloween Debut on Nintendo Switch

Will be just in time for Halloween Rachel Foster’s suicide for Nintendo Switch. It was released today on October 31. The unique thriller tells the story of Nicole, a young woman who, in pursuit of her mother’s dying wish, investigates her family’s dark past. The immersive experience includes a layered story, an ending influenced by the player’s choices, and binaural audio that maintains the suspense throughout the adventure.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

PS Plus November 2021 Reveal: Free PS5 and PS4 Games Announced Here

PS Plus subscribers will be treated to some fantastic free PS5 and PS4 games in 2021. Free PlayStation Plus games include hits like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Control Ultimate Edition, Days Gone, Hitman 2, and Destruction All-Stars. With such a high standard of free games in 2021, subscribers are counting...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

New trailer introduces you to the solar system of the year 2330

Bethesda Softworks also has a new trailer starfield published under the title “The Settled Systems”. You stay yourself: you don’t learn too much about the game, especially not seeing real game scenes. Instead, Design Director Emil Pagliarulo introduces you to the solar system of Starfield: The Settled Systems. Starfield is...
VIDEO GAMES

