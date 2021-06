Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. For our annual Where Are They Headed feature, seniors fill out a survey about their high school experience. Each year, we include the question: Teacher who changed your life and why. And once again, students’ responses were heartwarming. Seniors are the ones in the spotlight this month, but behind them are hundreds of teachers who have inspired them and helped them grow.