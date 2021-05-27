Reverse Rickroll – Rick Astley Mashes Foo Fighters + ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’

Rick Astley gets it. The British pop icon, whose signature 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up” spawned one of the all-time best memes in the form of the “Rickroll,” never misses a chance to respond when a fellow musician has a bit of fun with the ubiquitous prank. So when Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl sat in as a co-host on The Tonight Show on Monday (May 24) and debuted his spin on a similar meme spawned by one of his band’s hits, the Dave G’Roll, Astley couldn’t help himself.