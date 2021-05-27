Webcast looks at 'Work from Home Considerations' for employers

Looking at employment arbitration statistics, it is easy to see a surge of workplaces implementing arbitration to resolve employment disputes within the company. Finding the best option for resolution on a given dispute is an art, and employment disputes are no different. The process of arbitration can be beneficial for companies looking to resolve employment disputes effectively and quietly. It can also be helpful for employees looking to preserve the relationship with their employer and save time and money on resolving the dispute. However, the process can present challenges if the employee needs outside attention to help resolve issues on a company-wide level or if there are issues that would benefit the public. There are many opinions about the use of arbitration, especially when the arbitration is mandated by employment contracts, as it can bring up questions of voluntariness. However, based on studies throughout the US, many companies are turning to arbitration in some form to solve disputes.