Summer has arrived, and our readers are busily mapping out their travel plans. If you are looking for sun and sand but don’t have it in you to journey all the way to the coast, consider one of the many quaint towns along the Great Lakes. Planning to stay at an all-inclusive resort this summer? If so, don’t miss our tips for avoiding five common mistakes vacationers often make. If retirement is in sight for you, our writers have shared their insight into great destinations to settle down, both in the States and abroad.