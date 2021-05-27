Analyst Ratings for Saia

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their price target on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.08.