Boeing Settles with FAA on 737 Penalties

By Gregory Polek
Aviation International News
 18 days ago

Boeing has reached a settlement agreement with the FAA that calls for it to pay at least $17 million in penalties in connection with production deficiencies the agency determined compromised safety in the 737 Max and NG. In a statement released Thursday, the FAA said it found that the manufacturer installed equipment on 759 Boeing 737 MAX and NG aircraft containing guidance system sensors not approved for that equipment; submitted 178 Boeing 737 Max aircraft for airworthiness certification after installing “potentially” nonconforming slat tracks; and improperly marked those slat tracks.

www.ainonline.com
