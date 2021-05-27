Boeing Settles with FAA on 737 Penalties

Boeing Co. is on the cusp of a major comeback — if only it can get out of its own way. Demand for air travel is snapping back much faster than expected from the devastation of the pandemic, led by a sharp rebound in domestic trips within the U.S. and China. After more than a year cooped up in their homes, people are eager to take advantage of the accelerating vaccine rollout and a loosening of travel restrictions to visit friends and family. Even the outlook for business travel is brightening, with Delta Air Lines Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. predicting that corporate road warriors will start to return in greater numbers domestically by the fall as more offices and schools reopen. International travel remains hobbled but there’s a growing effort by countries to take a data-driven approach to assessing risks rather than defaulting to keeping borders closed. Boeing has previously projected a return to pre-pandemic levels of passenger traffic by 2023 or 2024 but Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun said this week that the recovery has been "more robust than I ever imagined."