‘Baby Bonds’ Legislation Introduced as Tool in Closing Racial Wealth Gap

By Sam P. K. Collins
washingtoninformer.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past few years, and particularly during the pandemic, D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie (D-Ward 5) has espoused a desire to address the racial wealth gap in the District and what has been described as the underlying causes of displacement. McDuffie’s latest attempt has manifested in the introduction of...

www.washingtoninformer.com
Maurice Cook
Muriel Bowser
Cory Booker
#Black People#Baby Bonds#Wealth Gap#Wealth Building#D C Council#Kenyan#Uscria#Africans#The D C Policy Center#Latino#Mutual Aid
