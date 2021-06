The New Fairfield Board of Selectmen has set an in-person town meeting date for the proposed budget for the coming fiscal year. The gathering will be held May 27th at 7pm. The New Fairfield Board of Finance signed off on a $58.2 million plan, which would increase taxes 2.98 percent. The school budget would be $45.3 million and the town budget would be $12.9 million for the coming year. The Finance Board trimmed $224,000 from the proposed municipal budget and $1 million from the plan presented by the Board of Education. The leading factor in the tax rate increase is debt service coming up for the two new schools. Just .17 of the nearly 3 percent increase is to cover payroll, non-payroll, medical, and capital and non-recurring increases.