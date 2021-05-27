Cancel
Alabama State

Alabama GOP is family, even when divided, Terry Lathan and Cameron Smith say in AL.com Facebook Live

By Mary Helene Hall
AL.com
AL.com
 17 days ago
The Republican Party has faced great political turmoil recently, even within Alabama. Members take sides with different politicians based on feuds, and they may not seem like they are always on a united front. But where does Alabama’s Republican Party stand?. AL.com’s Ivana Hrynkiw spoke with former Alabama Republican Party...

