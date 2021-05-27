Alabama GOP is family, even when divided, Terry Lathan and Cameron Smith say in AL.com Facebook Live

Remember the media’s ironclad conviction that then-President Donald Trump had ordered peaceful protesters to be cleared out of Washington’s Lafayette Park with tear gas last summer, so he could stage a photo op? “It provoked weeks of unmitigated media outrage, presented as one of the most egregious assaults on the democratic order in decades,” recalls Glenn Greenwald at his Substack. That is, until Wednesday afternoon, when the independent Inspector General of the Interior Department, Mark Lee Greenblatt, issued his office’s findings into the incident. The upshot: “The media narrative was false from start to finish.” The US Park Police had cleared the park so a private contractor could install fencing — a decision made before officials knew of Trump’s planned visit to the park. Greenwald concludes: “The corporate outlets that most loudly and shrilly denounce ‘disinformation’ . . . are, in fact, the ones who spread disinformation most frequently.”