Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

NWS – Clark Fork has Reached Flood Stage near Missoula

By Peter Christian
Posted by 
96.3 The Blaze
96.3 The Blaze
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Clark Fork river reached its flood stage on Wednesday night at 7.5 feet, according to meteorologist Brian Conlin with the National Weather Service, who spoke to KGVO news at about 3:30 Thursday morning. “We have a flood warning that will remain in effect until it’s rescinded for the Clark...

963theblaze.com
96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orchard Homes, MT
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fort Missoula#Extreme Weather#Standing Water#Free Water#Kgvo News#The Clark Fork River#Flood Waters#Flooding#Tower Street#Streets#Stage#Kehrwald Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
LifestylePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Bitterroot Campgrounds Open for Long Weekend

The Memorial Day weekend weather forecast is looking good for outdoor activities, and the Bitterroot National Forest is where quite a few outdoor activities happen. Almost all of the Como Recreation Area is open this weekend, but the daily pass starts Saturday at $5 per vehicle ($30 for a season pass, however).
Montana StatePosted by
Alt 101.5

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.
Missoula, MTNBCMontana

Near record highs expected, next weather maker approaching

Near record high temperatures will be possible through Monday. Daytime highs will reach the low to mid 80s across the region!. Warmer temperatures will increase runoff and increase river levels this weekend. No major flooding is expected, but the Clark Fork River above Missoula could move to MINOR FLOOD STAGE by the end of next week. The Bitterroot River at Bell Crossing will move to ACTION STAGE, staying a foot shy of minor flood stage.
Montana StateFlathead Beacon

Average Streamflows Expected in Northwest Montana

Streamflows in Montana will likely be average to below average after a dry March and April, including the Flathead River, which had a 92% of normal snowpack and a 96% of normal water year, according to the May 1 Water Supply Outlook conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).