Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Armstrong, MO

Julie Lynn Butner

By February 24, 1959 — May 24, 2021
Marshall Democrat-News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulie Lynn Butner “Cotton Top”, 62, of Armstrong, Mo., formerly of Marshall, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at University Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall, with Pastor Jason Gentry officiating. Private family burial will be in Moberly. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Hallsville Baptist Church, and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.

www.marshallnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moberly, MO
City
Kirksville, MO
Columbia, MO
Obituaries
City
Hallsville, MO
City
Columbia, MO
Marshall, MO
Obituaries
City
Marshall, MO
City
Armstrong, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Fayette, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Oliver
Person
Kenneth Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funeral Services#Campbell Lewis Chapel#Hallsville Baptist Church#Amber Ames Of Armstrong#Daughter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Missouri Statekttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol promotes three to lieutenant

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the following promotions. Sergeant Scott A. Ballard, Troop F, will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant and transfer to Field Operations Bureau, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO, effective June 1, 2021. Ballard was appointed to the Patrol...
Rolla, MOMissouri S&T News and Research

Missouri S&T awards Chancellor’s Scholarships

Missouri University of Science and Technology awarded Chancellor’s Scholarships to a group of Missouri high school seniors for the 2021-22 academic year. To qualify for the scholarship, students must be Missouri residents, have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.75 or rank in the upper 10 percent of their high school graduation class and have ACT composite scores of 31 or better. The students also must complete a 750-word essay and participate in an on-campus interview.
Missouri Statektvo.com

Northeast Missouri man has 100,000 reasons to celebrate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has 100,000 reasons to celebrate. Richard Fleak, of Kirksville, claimed a $100,000 top prize on the Missouri Lottery’s “Triple Cash Crossword” Scratchers game. He purchased the winning ticket at the north Ayerco in Kirksville. Players in Adair County won more than $3.2...
Columbia, MOTahlequah Daily Press

Vann named to Columbia spring dean's list

COLUMBIA, Missouri – Columbia College recently announced its Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester, and Kelsey Vann of Tahlequah, an online student, is among those honored. To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum...
Louisiana StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Louisiana suspect arrested in 1984 Missouri homicide

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 1984 killing of a woman in Missouri,. Larry G. Hicks, 78, of Franklin, Louisiana, was charged on Friday in the Dec. 15, 1984, beating death of Diana Lukosius, of Camdenton. Prosecutors said Lukosius was driving home from a party when her car was forced off a road. She was found near her vehicle and died two days later from her injuries.
Savannah, MOColumbia Missourian

As Native American mascots and imagery are removed, old wounds stay intact

The drive from Columbia to Savannah, Missouri, is winding. Taking Interstate 70 westbound for two hours to Kansas City, followed by an hour north, mainly on I-29, leads to the town of roughly 5,000 in the northwest pocket of the state. U.S. Highway 71 is the last leg of the journey to the seat of Andrew County, reached by taking Exit 53 on I-29 just past St. Joseph. Countryside houses populate the stretch, as do roadside businesses advertising with signage as Savannah draws near.
Marshall, MOkmmo.com

CERTAIN MHS FACILITIES CLOSED TO PUBLIC

The Marshall High School football and soccer fields are undergoing repair and renovation for the next several days. According to Superintendent Dr. Carol Maher, those facilities will be closed to the public until further notice, at the completion of the projects. Dr. Maher says, “Please do not attempt to use...
Columbia, MOabc17news.com

Fire ravages abandoned house northwest of Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An abandoned house is a total loss after a fire Thursday morning in northwest Columbia. The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to the fire shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday. District spokesman Gale Blomenkamp said a little after 9 a.m. that the fire was out. The house was a total loss, he said. The cause was under investigation at that time.
Marshall, MOMarshall Democrat-News

MHS Baccalaureate scheduled May 16

The Marshall Ministerial Alliance will sponsor the Baccalaureate Service for Marshall High School’s 2021 graduating seniors. The community is invited to attend this event on Sunday, May 16, beginning at 4 p.m. St. Peter Catholic Church will host the service. The church is located at 801 S. Miami Ave., in Marshall.
Marshall, MOkmmo.com

MARSHALL RESIDENT EARNS 2021 LOREN C. GRUBER ENDOWED HONORS AWARD

Chloe Garzon, of Marshall, has been awarded the Loren C. Gruber Endowed Honors Award at Missouri Valley College in Marshall for her Honors Thesis, “How Perceptions of Attractiveness Play a Role in Behaviors.”. Garzon collected data that supports the conclusion that when a person perceives someone as more attractive, then...
Boone County, MOkwos.com

Approaching ‘normal’ in Columbia

The remaining Boone County coronavirus restrictions end at noon today (wed). The health director is letting her latest order expire, without replacing it. Businesses and schools can still choose to require masks and social distancing on their own. Masking is still required inside Columbia Public Schools and Mizzou buildings. You’ll need to wear a mask inside city of Columbia buildings, too. Local coronavirus case numbers stayed low yesterday (tue), although Cole County did add two COVID-19 deaths. Boone Health is among those offering the Pfizer vaccine to those as young as 12, starting tomorrow (thur).
Marshall, MOMarshall Democrat-News

Lana L. Purcell

Lana L. Purcell, 74, of Fresno, Calif., went to meet her heavenly Father on March 6, 2021, at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Fresno. Funeral services will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Family Worship Center in Marshall, Mo., with Mark Gooden officiating and Christian praise and worship music. Burial will be at Ridge Park Cemetery in Marshall. A “For the Love of Lana” celebration will immediately follow at Indian Foothills Park.