Julie Lynn Butner
Julie Lynn Butner “Cotton Top”, 62, of Armstrong, Mo., formerly of Marshall, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at University Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall, with Pastor Jason Gentry officiating. Private family burial will be in Moberly. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Hallsville Baptist Church, and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.www.marshallnews.com