Julie Lynn Butner

The drive from Columbia to Savannah, Missouri, is winding. Taking Interstate 70 westbound for two hours to Kansas City, followed by an hour north, mainly on I-29, leads to the town of roughly 5,000 in the northwest pocket of the state. U.S. Highway 71 is the last leg of the journey to the seat of Andrew County, reached by taking Exit 53 on I-29 just past St. Joseph. Countryside houses populate the stretch, as do roadside businesses advertising with signage as Savannah draws near.