Montana State

How Does Montana Prefer Their Steak Cooked?

By Free Beer and Hot Wings
96.3 The Blaze
96.3 The Blaze
 5 days ago
Lets face it. Montana loves their steak. We are a state who has a large chuck of the global cattle industry in our backyards. Finding good steak is easy and we take advantage of it every chance we get. But, just the quality of a steak is a small part of enjoying it. How it is prepared has been something that has been debated for centuries. I have had steaks cooked many different ways. I have had them pan fried, smoked, grilled, poached in butter and even deep fried while stuck on the end of a pitchfork. Regardless of how it is cooked, it all comes down to temperature. I prefer my steak rare. Not still "mooing," but just rare enough that it is slightly chill in the center. Maybe it is the caveman in me? Or maybe it is just being born and raised around fresh beef? That is my preference.

96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
ABOUT

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana.

