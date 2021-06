As many of you already know, ‘Ohana in Disney’s Polynesian Resort is reopening to Guests next month, however, dinner will not include the iconic yakisoba noodles. Once the announcement was made, it was only a matter of seconds before the missing noodles were noticed. In fact, shortly after the reports came in that ‘Ohana was reopening, it began trending on Twitter as fans were not holding back their thoughts, disappointment, and anger that the noodles would not be part of dinner.