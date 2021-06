New viral Subspecies of COVID-19 Coronavirus claims to be on the way Moderna Scientists and executives at the Virtual Investor Event on Thursday, as reported by Barron’s. “As the virus spreads, it mutates rapidly,” said Melissa Moore, chief scientific officer at the company. “Some of these new strains are more contagious than the original strains.” Some seem easy … I already know that some of these new strains are less susceptible to neutralization by current vaccines. “