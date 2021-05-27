Mixed Views on ADA Price After Crypto Crash

Get to know the power of a tweet and the man behind the tweet. Elon Musk’s tweet that Tesla would no longer be accepting bitcoin (BTC) for car payments, reversing an earlier decision which sent BTC price soaring, sent the crypto markets in a tizzy including the likes of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Cardano. The crypto market crash followed Elon Musk’s tweet that due to consumption of vast amounts of energy used to mine bitcoins, Tesla would fall back to accepting only traditional currency for its cars. On May 12, bitcoin fell by 12% wiping out $100 billion from its stated value.