Giants Sign Third-round Draft Pick Aaron Robinson

The New York Giants have signed their third-round draft pick, cornerback Aaron Robinson.

Robinson was drafted No. 71 overall by the Giants, who traded up in the third round from No. 76 to secure the services of the slot cornerback out of Central Florida.

According to Over the Cap, Robinson's four-year deal is estimated to be worth $5.143 million with a $1.115 million signing bonus. Robinson, who will compete with second-year slot cornerback Darnay Holmes this summer, will count for $935,145 against this year's cap.

Robinson’s signing leaves first-round pick Kadarius Toney, the former Florida receiver chosen No. 20 overall as the Giants’ only unsigned rookie.

Toney is in line for a four-year deal (with a fifth-year option) estimated at $13,719,534, including a $7,337,844 signing bonus. The first year of the deal would be approximately $2,494,461 against the Giants' 2021 salary cap.