Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants Sign Third-round Draft Pick Aaron Robinson

By Patricia Traina
Posted by 
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 17 days ago

The New York Giants have signed their third-round draft pick, cornerback Aaron Robinson.

Robinson was drafted No. 71 overall by the Giants, who traded up in the third round from No. 76 to secure the services of the slot cornerback out of Central Florida.

According to Over the Cap, Robinson's four-year deal is estimated to be worth $5.143 million with a $1.115 million signing bonus. Robinson, who will compete with second-year slot cornerback Darnay Holmes this summer, will count for $935,145 against this year's cap.

MORE FROM GIANTS COUNTRY

Robinson becomes the fifth of the Giants' six-man draft class to sign his rookie deal, leaving first-rounder Kadarius Toney as the lone remaining unsigned draft pick. Toney

Robinson’s signing leaves first-round pick Kadarius Toney, the former Florida receiver chosen No. 20 overall as the Giants’ only unsigned rookie.

Toney is in line for a four-year deal (with a fifth-year option) estimated at $13,719,534, including a $7,337,844 signing bonus. The first year of the deal would be approximately $2,494,461 against the Giants' 2021 salary cap.

GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
22
Followers
289
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Aaron Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signing Bonus#The New York Giants#American Football#Cornerback Aaron Robinson#Line#Central Florida#Leaves#Chosen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
USA Today

5 takeaways from Day 1 of Giants rookie minicamp

The New York Giants opened their 2021 rookie minicamp on Friday at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center with 22 players participating in drills for head coach Joe Judge and his staff. Here are five quick takeaways from Day 1. Judge presides over his first minicamp. Joe Judge got cheated last...
NFLUSA Today

Chicago Bears sign five 2021 draft picks

The Chicago Bears kicked off the start of Organized Team Activities with the signing of five of their 2021 draft picks, the team announced Wednesday. Chicago inked fifth-round offensive lineman Larry Borom along with sixth-round picks running back Khalil Herbert, wide receiver Dazz Newsome, cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

MetLife Stadium Opens for Full Capacity at Giants, Jets Games this Fall

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge and several of the players have yet to play in front of the home crowd at MetLife Stadium because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That, however, is going to change this fall as the State of New Jersey announced that any remaining limitations on indoor and outdoor venues would be lifted effective May 28.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

RB Corey Clement: The Good, the Great, and The Ugly

Running backs Corey Clement and Ryquell Armstead are the two newest Giants running backs on the roster, Clement a veteran tryout who impressed enough to earn a training camp invitation and Armstead a waiver wire pickup. Neither is guaranteed a spot on the 53-man-roster--that will be determined this summer. But...
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

OLB Ryan Anderson: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

The New York Giants addressed their EDGE position in free agency before selecting Azeez Ojulari and Elerson Smith in the draft. New York brought in Ifeadi Odenigbo from Minnesota and Ryan Anderson from Washington. The latter was a second-round pick in 2017 out of the University of Alabama. Big Blue...
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

Lorenzo Carter: The Good, the Great, and the Ugly

Coming out of Georgia, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter was a raw yet incredibly versatile and athletic pass rusher that was utilized all over the Georgia front seven and who was even tasked to cover the slot receiver and offered so much promise to an NFL team. Chosen 66th overall in...
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

Lorenzo Carter a Surprise Participant at Giants OTAs

Given the voluntary nature of the OTAs, to expect 100% attendance at practice was always going to be unrealistic. In some cases, it was because players had previous commitments that kept them away. In others, some chose to heed the recommendation of the NFLPA to skip the voluntary spring workouts.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Training Camp Profile: RB Devontae Booker

While most NFL teams have moved away from a committee approach, the New York Giants, in having drafted Saquon Barkley No. 2 overall in 2018, have themselves a player fully capable of being the bell cow. Alas, Barkley is rehabbing from a torn ACL. While he's expected to be ready...
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

5 Areas Where Daniel Jones Must Improve in 2021

Football is a team sport, so it's no wonder why New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones remains something of an uncertain entity as he prepares for his third season. The organization did Jones no favors by not having a solid offensive line in place ahead of Jones' promotion to the full-time starter role, but they are confident that they finally have it right after four offseasons of trying.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

CB Isaac Yiadom: The Good, the Great, and the Ugly

On September 3, the Giants traded a seventh-round pick to the Denver Broncos for Isaac Yiadom, a 2018 third-round selection. The Boston College product was added to the Giants after a truncated training camp that included a lot of video communication. Hindsight suggests that the acquisition of Yiadom may have...
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Begin OTAs

Phase 3 of the NFL off-season program is underway, a four-week period in which the offense will be allowed to work against the defense, albeit in non-contact drills. According to the NFL CBA, teams may hold up to 10 OTAs with the on-field work limited to two hours per OTA session.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

Statistical Issues the Giants Need to Improve on Defense in 2021

All things considered, the New York Giants defense was pretty good in 2021. Think about that for a moment. This was a unit that had a relatively inexperienced coordinator in Patrick Graham, who was coming off his first season as an NFL defensive coordinator (with Miami) the year prior, who still managed to finish 12th in average yards surrendered per game.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

Training Camp Profile: OL Jake Burton

When it comes to offensive linemen, the Giants have a fair amount of success in identifying players who were initially signed as undrafted free agents but who later developed into quality starters. Rich Seubert, who went undrafted out of Western Illinois in 2001, is probably one of the most famous...
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

Evan Engram, Kaden Smith to Attend Tight End University This Summer

If one wants to be the best, they might as well take advantage and try to learn from the best, right?. That is the approach New York Giants tight ends Evan Engram and Kaden Smith have taken. Engram and Smith will join Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and the retired Greg Olsen for their inaugural Tight End University event that will take place in Nashville this summer.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Bengals Sign Third-Round DE Joseph Ossai, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed third-round DE Joseph Ossai to a rookie contract, the team announced. This officially wraps up Cincinnati’s 10-player 2021 draft class. Ossai, 21, was a three-year starter at Texas and was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2020. Ossai is expected to sign a four-year deal worth...
NFLcommercialintegrator.com

L-Acoustics K2 is First-Round Pick for NFL Draft

Each spring, the annual NFL Draft broadcast offers millions of sports fans an exciting opportunity to discover with which franchises players will be signing for the upcoming football season. This year’s event, held in Cleveland from April 29 to May 1, welcomed 50,000 fans a day for live events, including...