All the members of SEVENTEEN got together to react to the music video for Wonwoo and Mingyu’s single “Bittersweet” (featuring Lee Hi)!. The video begins with all 13 SEVENTEEN members gathering together in a theater room to watch the music video, complete with popcorn like a real movie theater. The members keep up the act, with Seungkwan and DK talking as if they really did come to see a movie and asking who is starring in it. Woozi comments, “It’s like we’re watching a movie,” and Wonwoo says, “Please enjoy it.”