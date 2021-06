Money makes the world go round, so the saying goes. Indeed, you can’t do much without money. I know this better than most. After three years living in Australia and New Zealand and traveling in Southeast Asia, I’d gone from a position of financial strength to one of weakness. When I was living in Barcelona, teaching English, my savings were whittled down to almost nothing. Even though I built my finances back up after working back in the UK for a few months, that soon went when I moved again.