CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuela will receive 5 million coronavirus vaccines via the COVAX program as of July and will seek to receive doses of the Johnson & Johnson inoculation, President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday. The South American nation this weekend announced the launch of a vaccination campaign following delays in obtaining inoculations due to payment problems, leaving it will behind most vaccination efforts in the region. The pandemic has been less severe in Venezuela than in other countries due to chronic gasoline shortages and early lockdown measures, according to research by local doctors and scientists. “(The) COVAX System has promised us more than 5 million doses of vaccines for the month of July,” Maduro said in a televised broadcast. “We are also looking for the Johnson & Johnson (vaccine), Janssen, have request it from the COVAX system.”