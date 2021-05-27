Washington Nationals success hinges on Joe Ross consistency
Usually Max Scherzer is the pitcher who takes the hill trying to bring a win to his team after they suffered a loss the day before. Recently, Joe Ross took the ball following a Scherzer loss. Mad Max pitched great, though the offense failed to supply runs again, in the 2-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds in the opener. Ross pitched masterfully, using just 55 pitches through four scoreless innings before the skies opened up and game was suspended because of rain. Hopefully the abbreviated start doesn’t affect Joe long term, as the Washington Nationals need more starts like this to climb out of the cellar in the National League East.districtondeck.com