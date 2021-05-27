Athletics-Semenya bids for 5000m slot at Tokyo Olympics

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2021-- With the Olympic Games less than 70 days away, Cheerios is rallying Canadians to ‘Be The Cheer’ and support Team Canada. A historic decision was made earlier this year when Canadian athletes learned that they would be competing without overseas spectators in the stands. Add a 13-hour (EST) time difference, and Team Canada is going to need our support more than ever. To ensure that our cheers get right to Team Canada when they need them most, Cheerios is bringing back its “Cheer” boxes. Canadians can handwrite heartfelt messages to Team Canada athletes as they go for gold. Get your Cheer Cards on boxes of Honey Nut, Multi-Grain and Yellow Box Cheerios, while supplies last.