Athletics-Semenya bids for 5000m slot at Tokyo Olympics

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE TOWN (Reuters) – Caster Semenya, denied an opportunity to win a third successive Olympic 800 metres gold, will on Friday attempt to qualify for the Tokyo Games over 5000m. Semenya will run in a meeting in Durban where she must dramatically improve her personal best over the distance to...

kelo.com
