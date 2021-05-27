Embry Williams is Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week

Liberal senior track and field athlete Embry Williams is the Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week. Williams qualified for four events at the 6A state meet Thursday in Wichita. At their regional Friday in Garden City, Williams anchored the 4×400 relay team which won gold. He ran with Daniel Amparan, Erich Ortiz, and Darius Archuleta in 3:28.54. He placed 2nd in the 400 in 52.66. He was fourth in the 200 at 22.88 and anchored a 4×100 relay team which took fourth at 44.64 with Daniel Amparan, Erich Ortiz, and Darius Archuleta. Williams anchored a 4×100 relay team which won a WAC title in dramatic fashion May 13 at the Gary Cornelsen Sports Complex. Williams and the Redskins compete at the 6A state meet at Wichita State on Thursday.