375 Park Avenue Spirits Partners With Tommy Bahama Spirits’ For Sales And Distribution
“Whether it be spirits, home furnishings or apparel, the Tommy Bahama brand has a proven track record of creating quality products that inspire and encourage the relaxed, carefree lifestyle it embodies,” says Jason Schladenhauffen, president and CEO of 375 Park Avenue Spirits. “This unique collection of craft spirits and RTD (ready-to-drink) products have already won numerous awards and created a loyal following due to its superior taste and the island state-of-mind exuded from every sip. We’re excited to hit the ground running – in our flip-flops – to expand the availability of this portfolio across the U.S.”www.bevnet.com