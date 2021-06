Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner, and Paul Reiser all joined me Monday night for Deadline’s Virtual Screening Series, where we had a lively (to say the least) and at times out-of-control conversation about the third and final season of their Netflix comedy series The Kominsky Method from creator Chuck Lorre. If you want to have a good time, watch all of it at the link above as it proves you never know what can happen when you get this trio together. We are presenting it just as it happened just for the fun of it.