GO-HIO | Walking inside a famous French painting in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Do you want to step inside a painting?. Georges Seurat's painting "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte" is now considered his greatest masterpiece, but originally was rejected by critics when it was finished in 1886. He created the artwork by painting little dots, instead of brush strokes, to fine tune color and light. He was helping lead a new form of Neo Impressionism (Art Institute of Chicago). Only in Ohio can you actually... walk into the painting.