Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

GO-HIO | Walking inside a famous French painting in Ohio

WKYC
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio — Do you want to step inside a painting?. Georges Seurat's painting "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte" is now considered his greatest masterpiece, but originally was rejected by critics when it was finished in 1886. He created the artwork by painting little dots, instead of brush strokes, to fine tune color and light. He was helping lead a new form of Neo Impressionism (Art Institute of Chicago). Only in Ohio can you actually... walk into the painting.

www.wkyc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Paris, OH
Columbus, OH
Entertainment
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georges Seurat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hio#Downtown Columbus#The Painting#Washington Ave#Street Art#Fine Art#France#Matt French#Neo Impressionism Lrb#Art Institute Of Chicago#The Old Deaf School Park#La Grande Jatte Island#N Washington Ave 3 News#Walking#Artwork#Downtown Paris#Seine#Topiaries#Color#Brush Strokes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Paintings
Related
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Columbus, OHcolumbusmonthly.com

Food News: Chapman’s Eat Market announces “grand reopening”

Chef BJ Lieberman and his wife, Bronwyn, announced last week that Chapman’s Eat Market (739 S. Third St.) will hold its “grand reopening” on Friday, May 21. The couple opened the German Village restaurant eight months ago as takeout-only because of the pandemic. The restaurant has most recently hosted themed in-person dinners featuring tasting menus celebrating Vietnam and the American South, respectively. Starting Friday, Chapman’s is shifting to an a la carte menu, with expanded seating options and, for the first time, bar seating.
Columbus, OHWSYX ABC6

Hard Pickle Seltzer becomes reality after April Fools' joke

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Do you love pickles and hard seltzers? Do you like the idea of combining the two?. Crook’d Brü is releasing a Hard Pickle Seltzer following an April Fools' joke. It's set for a limited release, with only ten thousand 12-packs being made. The drink is 5%...
Columbus, OHcolumbusmonthly.com

Insta-Love: Gowns Edition

Let’s face it: You probably spend way too much time on Instagram, scrolling through #weddinginspo hashtags and experiencing thumb fatigue as a result. If that’s the case, we’re here to help with some local, curated content—our favorite Columbus-area Instagram posts from the last couple of weeks. This is a recurring...
Columbus, OHbizjournals

Bottoms up! Columbus ranks among top beer cities in U.S.

Columbus is one of the top cities in the U.S. for beer enthusiasts, according to a new study. The capital ranks No. 15 among beer cities, according to a study published by Real Estate Witch, a real estate advice website. Researchers looked at the 50 most populous metro areas in the U.S. and evaluated each city across four metrics:
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

CoverMyMeds campus prepares to open, beer taps, "back yard" and all

As corporations look to bring workers back into the office, CoverMyMeds has a few advantages – a bar with local beers on tap, a basketball court and an art gallery. The health technology company's soaring new $240 million headquarters in Franklinton will offer those perks and more when the first employees start to arrive in a few weeks.
Columbus, OHwcbe.org

Back Talk (an It's Movie Time podcast) Woman in the Window

John and Mary search for something good to say about The Woman in the Window. Back Talk (produced by It’s Movie Time) Back Talk (produced by It’s Movie Time) is an extension of the long-running, award-winning movie review show It's Movie Time, which airs Fridays at 3:01 and 8:01 PM on WCBE 90.5 FM, Columbus, Ohio. Hosted by John DeSando, the podcast version features additional content and banter with guests.
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Hartman, Jon

Jon Hartman of Fort Wayne has been named to the spring President's List at Capital University, the university has announced. To be named to the list, students must have achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.85 on a 4.0 scale, the university in Columbus, Ohio, said in a statement.
Bexley, OHColumbus Dispatch

Drexel Theatre in Bexley to reopen on May 27, after being closed more than a year

The 84-year-old Drexel Theatre in Bexley, which has been closed since the start of the pandemic, will reopen for Memorial Day Weekend. On the heels of news last week that Gov. Mike DeWine will end state health orders June 2, the Drexel plans to reopen for business May 27, the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA), which manages the historic theatre, announced Monday.
Columbus, OHColumbus Alive

What you missed in Columbus for May 17

Over the weekend, the Dispatch reported that Ma'Khia Bryant, who was fatally shot by Columbus police last month, was the fifth juvenile to be killed by the Columbus Division of Police since September 2016, putting it second in line behind the Chicago Police Department for the most juveniles killed by a law enforcement agency.
Columbus, OHSpin

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy’s Hella Mega Tour Announces Rescheduled 2021 Dates

After multiple setbacks and schedule changes, Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer’s ballyhooed Hella Mega Tour is finally happening. On Monday morning (May 17), the trio announced the rescheduled dates for the stadium tour, which kicks off July 24 in Dallas and now includes new stops in Columbus, Ohio at Crew Stadium and at Milwaukee’s Summerfest. The run of dates ends Sept. 6 in Seattle.
Columbus, OHPosted by
92.3 The Fan

Hella Mega Tour

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer, three of the biggest acts in rock music, are gearing up to get back on the road this summer. THE HELLA MEGA TOUR, August 17 in Columbus, OH at Historic Crew Stadium.
Columbus, OHexperiencecolumbus.com

Celebrate Graduating Seniors in Columbus

Congratulations to the Class of 2021! The universe sure didn’t make it easy, but hard work and perseverance won out over the trials and tribulations of the last year. Now, it’s time to celebrate. We’ve rounded up some great options for showing the class of 2021 some love this year.
Columbus, OHspectrumnews1.com

Overcoming the odds: Surviving childhood lead poisoning

COLUMBUS— There’s a silent danger in Ohio that exists in our pipes, walls and furniture, poisoning children. Lead is a problem all over the map, but Cleveland is particularly impacted. A study released by the Center for Urban Poverty and Community Development in 2019 found that 93% of students in...
Columbus, OHWSYX ABC6

Donatos offers free pizza to entice job seekers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Starting this Wednesday, Donatos announced it is holding weekly hiring events as locations are in need of more workers. The company is offering job seekers a free large 1-topping pizza along with open interviews Wednesdays from 2 to 5 p.m. "Join us for pizza, then join...
Columbus, OHColumbus Alive

Preston’s burgers are still a ‘smash’-ing success

A couple of years ago, I joined a Columbus Monthly panel of adventurous (read: reckless) food writers (read: gluttons) in an important community-service mission (read: dream job). We taste-tested 30-some burgers and then crowned the city’s champion. Even through our ensuing mental fog and full-body exhaustion, when we had finished...
Columbus, OHbrooklynvegan.com

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer expand 2021 Hella Mega Tour

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer will soon be hitting the road together for the rescheduled Hella Mega Tour which hits stadiums across the U.S. this summer, including stops at NYC's Citi Field (8/4), Boston's Fenway Park (8/5), Chicago's Wrigley Field (8/15), and Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium (9/3), plus other cities including Dallas, Atlanta, DC, Miami, Detroit, San Francisco, and more. They've added a couple more shows, too: Columbus, OH's Crew Stadium on August 17, and Milwaukee's Summerfest on September 1. All Hella Mega Tour dates are opened by The Interrupters.
Columbus, OHcolumbusunderground.com

The List: 9 Most Endangered Sites of 2021

Columbus Landmarks has released its annual Most Endangered Buildings list, highlighting eight buildings – and one iconic sign – that are at risk of being demolished, redeveloped, or simply left to deteriorate. This year’s list features three different buildings on Mt. Vernon Avenue, one Downtown building, and two former churches.