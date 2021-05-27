Cancel
California State

News Briefs

By Lake County Record-Bee
Lake County Record Bee
 17 days ago

First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom launches Summer Book Club with California State Library and First 5. California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom today announced the First Partner’s Summer Book Club, a new 10-week initiative to promote children’s literacy and participation in summer reading programs hosted by local libraries throughout the state. Launching on June 7 in partnership with the California State Library, the First 5 Association of California, and First 5 California, the First Partner’s Summer Book Club will feature books that teach kids important social and emotional learning tools and highlight key values like diversity, self-love and acceptance.

