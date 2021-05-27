Zoe Robins has been in the industry for well over a decade, but it wasn’t until the last few years that her career really began to make some serious strides. She got a huge break when she was cast as Hayley/the White Ranger in Power Rangers Ninja Steel. After being on the show for a year, Zoe started to get lots of attention from fans and people within the industry. She got another major opportunity when she was cast in the upcoming Amazon Prime series, The Wheel of Time. The show is set to be released at some point in 2021 and lots of people are looking forward to seeing what Zoe and the rest of the cast do with the story. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Zoe Robins.