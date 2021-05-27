Police searching for Kings Mountain woman missing since April
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Kings Mountain are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who has been missing since April. Angela Jamarica Burris, 36, was reported missing by family on April 28 after they hadn’t been able to contact her for more than a week. Officials say no foul play is suspected in her disappearance, but that Burris is considered endangered due to a medical condition that requires her to take prescription medication.www.wbtv.com