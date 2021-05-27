North Suburban YMCA's Strong Kids Dinner Evolves Into "Community Strong" Fundraiser

On Wednesday, June 23, the Southington Community YMCA will host its annual Awards Recognition Dinner at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville. The Southington Community YMCA is pleased to recognize the following individuals and organizations for their outstanding work supporting and improving the quality of life in our community. "We have a great group of award winners this year, and their impact on Southington has been amazing. We are so fortunate to live and work in a community where individuals, businesses, and organizations are willing to give back and put others first. That certainly is the common theme with each of the awardees this year," stated Mark Pooler, CEO of the Southington-Cheshire Community YMCAs.