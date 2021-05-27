North Suburban YMCA's Strong Kids Dinner Evolves Into "Community Strong" Fundraiser
Like so many organizations over the past year, the North Suburban YMCA has had to adapt to the community's pandemic and post-pandemic needs in order to continue to serve its members. Part of the Y's evolution is the announcement of its new fundraising efforts, Community Strong. The new Community Strong fundraisers include an inaugural Community Strong Golf Outing and Patio Party on July 22, and a Community Strong Dinner under the Stars fundraiser, formerly known as the Ken & Alta Thiel Strong Kids Fundraising Dinner on Aug. 28.www.dailyherald.com