North Suburban YMCA's Strong Kids Dinner Evolves Into "Community Strong" Fundraiser

By Creative Marketing Associates
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike so many organizations over the past year, the North Suburban YMCA has had to adapt to the community's pandemic and post-pandemic needs in order to continue to serve its members. Part of the Y's evolution is the announcement of its new fundraising efforts, Community Strong. The new Community Strong fundraisers include an inaugural Community Strong Golf Outing and Patio Party on July 22, and a Community Strong Dinner under the Stars fundraiser, formerly known as the Ken & Alta Thiel Strong Kids Fundraising Dinner on Aug. 28.

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

