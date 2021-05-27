Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

From the Ground Up: The days of May

By Pam Baxter For MediaNews Group
Reporter
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere did May go? I’ve been considering all of the things yet unplanted and looking at the calendar in disbelief — those thirty-one days somehow gone in a blink — and wondering how it’s gotten to be June already. Sure, I can point to all the things that I have accomplished, but the weeds are still growing like crazy despite the lack of rainfall, there are poison ivy plants that need to be pulled before they get completely out of hand, and the annuals I purchased at the end of April are still sitting in their little pots.

www.thereporteronline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Textiles#Days Of May#National Geographic#Recork Com#P O Box 80#Chester County Roots#Big Life Lessons#Nature#Explore Outdoors#Amazon Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Recycling
News Break
Amazon
Related
TV & VideosMontgomery News

From the Ground Up: One person's poison and an antidote nearby

I have a confession to make: I’ve been enjoying watching episodes of “Naked and Afraid” (Discovery Channel). I’ve always enjoyed camping — setting up my tent, building a fire, and cooking over an open flame. And I’m sure that an inherent instinct for self-sufficiency/survival is part of what inspires me to grow a portion of my food. I’ve often wondered what it would be like to live off the land. So, this series intrigues me.
Gardeningatoallinks.com

Container Gardening

Containers and the plants they carry can change any outdoor space and take the garden cheerfully from summer to fall, from the tiniest city balconies to the largest suburban backyards. The container garden can be as flashy or elegantly understated as you wish, and matching the pot or planter to...
Gardeningcountryliving.com

This garden patio cleaning hack uses a £2 kitchen cupboard essential

Looking to get your patio ready for garden gatherings? Using a pressure washer might seem like the best option, but a new chemical-free hack has revealed how to restore your patio's shine using a £2 bottle of white vinegar. Hailed as a nontoxic cleaning marvel, white vinegar is brilliant at...
GardeningBay Weekly

Gardening for Health

It’s not too late to plant some summer containers. They are easy and fun to make since there are so many great plants to choose from at local nurseries. Brighten up a sunny or shady or an in-between space with a container of flowers or attractive foliage. Groups of containers can make a spectacular entry way or define the patio area or line a desired pathway.
AnimalsPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Keep Flies Away from Your Porch and Patio

Summer is officially here, which means warm weather, picnic spreads and weekends spent at the grill. However, it also means an increase in some of our not-so-favorite pests, particularly the ones that like to buzz around our snacks. It’s annoying to have to swat away bugs, especially when you’re eating—and...
AgricultureKBTX.com

From the Ground Up: The ongoing work to steward the environment

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over 40% of registered voters said climate change was a “very important” issue to consider when casting their vote for 2020 elections, according to an August survey from the Pew Research Center. There’s an argument to be made from producers that the solutions they can make can potentially outweigh any current problems they create.
Home & Gardencountryliving.com

20 Amazon Products You Can Buy to Completely Transform Your Outdoor Space

As the weather gets warmer, you're probably itching to get off your couch and spend as much time as possible outdoors. While it's nice to get away from your home for a while, it's sometimes even nicer to have an oasis in your own backyard to turn to. You definitely don't need to have a large outdoor space in order to transform it into something cozy, comfortable and enjoyable — you just need to have the right decor and setup. Shopping for these items on Amazon makes it easy to get stylish, functional pieces quickly and at an affordable price point.
Home & GardenHGTV

The Best Garden Hoses, Tested by HGTV Editors

Best Overall Garden Hose: Dramm ColorStorm Rubber Garden Hose. Best Runner-Up Garden Hose: Craftsman Rubber Garden Hose. Best Expandable Garden Hose: Flexi Hose Lightweight Garden Hose With Nozzle. Best Coil Garden Hose: Water Right Coil Garden Hose. Best Soaker Garden Hose: Rocky Mountain Soaker Hose. Best Budget-Friendly Garden Hose: Flexzilla...
Interior DesignThousand Oaks Acorn

Lighten up! 5 designer tips for transforming dull home lighting

When it comes to choosing beautiful, functional lighting, the selections can appear endless and may leave a homeowner with no idea where to start. If so, they’re not alone. Many homeowners mistakenly believe any fixture will do the same job, when in fact effective lighting design is something of an art.
ShoppingPosted by
DFW Community News

Patriotic Home Decor from Walmart

I hope yall are having the best summer so far. We are enjoying the laid back schedule . . . summer camps, swimming, late nights, patio dinners, sleeping in, etc. We also love entertaining and 4th of July is the perfect time to do that. I have rounded up some adorable patriotic home decor to get your home ready! I love Americana decor year round, but definitely love pulling out red, white and blue to celebrate the 4th!
Gardeningdraxe.com

Top 12 Edible Flowers and Their Various Health Benefits

Edible flowers are often used as a colorful garnish for your plate, but these beauties have been used in traditional medicine for their nutritional value as well. In fact, edible flowers like lavender, dandelion and hibiscus have been consumed for thousands of years and serve as natural remedies for a range of health concerns.
Nebraska City, NEklkntv.com

Arbor Day Foundation breaks ground for new Apple House Market

NEBRASKA CITY, Nebraska (KLKN) –After a fire devastated and destroyed much of the Arbor Day Farm’s Apple House and Porter’s barbecue restaurant, the foundation is re-building. The Arbor Day Foundation hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday to mark the start of the projected, which is expected to be completed in...
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

Here’s Why You May End Up With Black Residue On Your Feet From Some Maine Beaches

A late-spring heat wave had people from across Maine flocking to the beach this weekend in numbers usually reserved for July and August. While the beach was a great place to cool off, it was the remnants of the beach that left many people feeling rather confused. Specifically, their feet seemingly being "stained" with a strange and stubborn black residue that was difficult to clean off.
MusicAeon Magazine

The rhythms of rural Thailand, where both food and music are sourced from the ground

Thai Country Living is a film with a title that doesn’t leave you wondering. This charming short documentary by the UK filmmakers Ben and Dan Tubby (also known as the Tubby Brothers) takes viewers on a brief journey to the Isaan region, in Thailand’s northeast. The host for the trip, Suman Tapkham, provides the home cooking, with ingredients fresh from his small farm; the music comes via a bamboo instrument known as a khaen, which Tapkham crafts by hand; and the warm conversation is largely made of reflections on his life spent in the country, and his worries that the unique culture there might soon be lost. Through their portrait, the Tubby Brothers capture a slice of Thailand far from the bustle of Bangkok most commonly associated with the country, and, for many viewers, a more than welcome portion of armchair travel.
Lifestylemarthastewart.com

These Are the Top Portable Grills for Grilling on the Go

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As July 4th nears, grilling season is officially upon us. And while many Americans will be grilling at home, we're also all itching to travel this summer. If you'll be away from home, have no fear: a portable grill means you can cook a feast anywhere you go, be it to a park, campsite, tailgate, beach, balcony, or beyond.
Gardeningdengarden.com

Designing a Color Palette for Your Edible Landscape

Amelia has been an avid gardener since childhood and enjoys experimenting with natural and sustainable gardening methods. As with any kind of landscape, a good edible landscape design needs a coherent color scheme to prevent a chaotic appearance, and it is easier than you may think. All you have to do is choose two or three colors (in addition to green) that look good together and with the surroundings, then stick to those colors. It really is that simple.