Counterfeit Cash Used at Giant Food Store! Help Us ID These Funny Money Felons!
At 8:30 p.m., on Sunday, May 23rd, 2021, the depicted black male and black female entered the Giant Food Store at 1605 Lititz Pike in Manheim Township and used a counterfeit $100.00 bill to purchase $7.61 worth of food. The counterfeit bill was not discovered until after the pair left the store. Any person knowing the identity of either person should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking "Submit a Tip" below.lancaster.crimewatchpa.com