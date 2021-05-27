6 Fabulous and Free Morning Guided Meditation Videos

If you have trouble finding energy and enthusiasm in the morning, you can use a guided meditation to wake you up and get you motivated for the day ahead. A good guided morning meditation can also help you start your day on a positive note and help you get in the right mindset to tackle the tasks ahead. If you want to start your day with positive energy, there are many free morning guided meditations on YouTube that you can try. We’ve rounded up some of the best free morning guided meditations to start your day. If you want an even better way to start your day, you can also add a bit of morning yoga to your routine!