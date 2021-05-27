Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

6 Fabulous and Free Morning Guided Meditation Videos

Posted by 
YogaBasics
YogaBasics
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you have trouble finding energy and enthusiasm in the morning, you can use a guided meditation to wake you up and get you motivated for the day ahead. A good guided morning meditation can also help you start your day on a positive note and help you get in the right mindset to tackle the tasks ahead. If you want to start your day with positive energy, there are many free morning guided meditations on YouTube that you can try. We’ve rounded up some of the best free morning guided meditations to start your day. If you want an even better way to start your day, you can also add a bit of morning yoga to your routine!

www.yogabasics.com
YogaBasics

YogaBasics

Asheville, NC
42
Followers
52
Post
30
Views
ABOUT

YogaBasics.com is your complete online guide to yoga. History, philosophy, yoga pose guides, sequences, expert tips... and more!

 https://www.yogabasics.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guided Meditation#Meditations#Other Videos#Deep Breathing#Positive Energy#Mindful Meditation#Mindfulness#Feeling Gratitude#Visualization#Body Sensations#Positive Emotions#Gentle Neck Stretches#Viewing Ads#Body Awareness#Diaphragmatic Breathing#Grounding#Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Meditation
News Break
Yoga
Related
YogaPsych Centra

How Meditation Changes the Brain

Meditation has been shown to help reduce stress and anxiety, but research suggests it can also change parts of one of our most important organs – the brain. You’re at work trying to complete a task, but you’re finding it hard to focus. Your mind wanders to all the things you have to do after work: Pick up the kids, make dinner, do laundry, and somehow fit in time to exercise.
Yogagoodmenproject.com

The 6 Best Guided Meditations for Sleeping and Relaxing

Some of us find meditation a bit confusing at first, that’s why it can be helpful to get yourself a guided meditation to follow along to. It’s easy to wonder whether you’re doing it right or wrong when you’re doing it by yourself. One of the easiest ways to use...
Yogaocmomblog.com

Benefits of Meditation: Where to Start

Meditation can have lots and lots of personal benefits. It can make you a happier person who is more grounded and in peace with themself and the world. More people than ever before are getting into meditation now. The rising popularity of meditation can have numerous explanations. For one, meditation is a great practice for finding inner peace and calmness. As the world is moving faster and more chaotic than ever, we need a place of stillness and order. Mediation can become a safe place for many people who are willing to give it a try.
YogaGreatist

Getting Your Qigong On: Your Guide to Qigong Meditation

Meditation is all about creating calm, but choosing a technique can be overwhelming AF. From yoga to mindful meditation, how do you even begin to narrow down what’s right for you?. If you’re looking for a meditative practice to get your body and mind in check, qigong meditation may help...
Yogapsychologytoday.com

What Is Talking Meditation?

Many people speak quickly, without thinking deeply about their responses in conversation. Talking Meditation involves speaking slowly and taking time to process the other person's message. Making communication a more sacred act can strengthen relationships and increase intimacy. Linda: I have seen very little written about Talking Meditation. So I...
Yogagreenchildmagazine.com

What is Guided Meditation & How Does it Benefit Kids?

Meditation has been used for thousands of years to help relieve stress, anxiety, and the feeling of being out of control or overwhelmed. It also helps improve self-awareness, empathy, and mindfulness. During a meditation session, you may focus on breathing, noticing sensations in your body, relaxing, visualizing, and engaging your...
Alameda County, CAfuncheap.com

Free Meditation with Bruce Faithwick (Alameda County Library)

Guest Speaker Bruce Faitwick will provide a presentation on the transformative power of meditation. Meditation is a powerful tool for quieting the mind. Bruce Faithwick, long time meditator will demonstrate how taking time to step away from the noise and strain of modern life and to sit quietly in meditation can greatly benefit your body and mind.
YogaParents Magazine

The Parents' Guide to Meditating: How to Do It When You Have No Time

You've heard about the benefits of meditation; maybe you've even dabbled in a session or two yourself. But for whatever reason-too busy, too "out there," too "I don't know if I'm doing this right"-it hasn't quite stuck in your self-care routine. Yet those aforementioned benefits (increased focus, greater empathy, reduced stress) are persuasive, especially when you learn that meditation can grow new connections in parts of your brain, such as the prefrontal cortex, explains Christopher Willard, Psy.D., a psychologist at the Center for Mindfulness and Compassion at Cambridge Health Alliance, in Massachusetts.
Yogapsychologytoday.com

What Type of Meditation Is Best?

Meditation is meant to be a daily, lifelong practice to improve your mind and body. As a primary-care internal medicine specialist for over 35 years, I have often prescribed meditation to my patients. Many of them will tell me that they already meditate. When I ask them how they practice meditation, I get a wide variety of answers. Some say they pray; some say they repeat an affirmation with their eyes closed; one patient told me that he turns down the lights and stares at a candle as he drinks beer until either he or the candle are out!
Yogawomenlovetech.com

5 Free Meditation Apps That Will Ease Your Anxiety

If you suffer from poor mental health and sleep disorder then check out these meditation apps to. From Headspace to Happy Not Perfect see what works best for you. Workplace mindfulness expert Juliet Adams gave this advice on picking the best meditation app for you. “My top tip would be...
Kidsmacaronikid.com

A Kids' Guide to Tech-Free Fun 📵

For many kids, electronics are the only things that are actually fun. But, you can still have fun if you think outside of the box! Here are our ideas for tech-free fun:. 📵 Take a nap (Moms love this one!) 📵 Color. 📵 Play with your stuffed animals. 📵 Use...
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

Olean Meditation Center offers free program

OLEAN — The Olean Meditation Center hosts a free program on Meditation for Well-Being, led by Dr. Celine Daly. The meditation sessions are at 9:30 a.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month and at 7:15 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Olean Meditation Center, 2275 Dugan Road.
Yogaryerecord.com

Meditate on It

As humans, we possess a gift unique to the animal kingdom: the gift of reflection — evaluating the past and planning the future. This evolutionary advancement unfortunately comes with major drawbacks, particularly, the emotional price of anxiety and worry and the inability to stay in the present moment (which explains why “mindfulness” has become such a buzzword and seems such a challenge). Ugh, the agita.
Yogaosho.com

Meditation Resort

We are happy to announce that the OSHO International Meditation Resort will be open for non-residential meditation participants from Monday, June 14th. The current opening hours are from 7.00am till 4.30pm. Entry will be limited to a maximum 100 participants on a first come, first served basis. Situated about 120...
Yogamysolluna.com

Spring Grounding Meditation

Welcome to our Spring Grounding Meditation. We have been through quite a winter and spring is a beautiful time for allowing the natural energy that’s inside of us to come forward. At the same time, we want to stay grounded and rooted in our self and to feel sovereign over that energy.
Yogaatoallinks.com

Online Classes For Meditation in Portugal

Looking for effective sessions of meditation in Portugal, then look no further as Sol Yoga is providing them and that also online. If due to any reason you are not able to travel to take your yoga sessions, then you can opt for Sol Yoga’s online yoga sessions which are intuitively designed in providing you the full experience. The training videos provided by them can be watched on any device and at any time, hence, you will not have any excuses for not trying your hand on these wonderful ancient exercising techniques. Visit the official site of Sol Yoga to enroll yourself in their online classes:- https://www.solyogaprocess.com/book-online.
Yogagoodmenproject.com

Mindfulness and Meditation: The Benefits and Challenges

Mindfulness meditation has been found to have myriad benefits, including potential reduction in symptoms of anxiety and depression. Mindfulness is a better fit for some than others. Those high in neuroticism or openness may benefit most—while individuals who have experienced trauma may find it unhelpful. Among those who wish to...
Weight Lossava360.com

15-Minute Yoga Flow and Guided Meditation

[Sponsored by Fitbit] If you are feeling stressed and need a break in your hectic schedule, join us for a yoga flow and guided meditation, led by Mel Douglas who is joined by Rebecca Watson. You’ll leave this workout feeling relaxed and mindful. Using her Fitbit Sense, Mel will be tracking her heart rate during her yoga flow. As this session concludes with a meditation, Mel will use the EDA Scan app on her Sense to check her body’s stress response during the session and notice the centering and calming effects of this practice.