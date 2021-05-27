☦D.R.★Tankie☠ꖦ

On June 2nd, 1921, when news of the Tulsa massacre reached New York, Yiddish newspapers in the city were unified in their impassioned coverage of the events. The leading newspaper of the time, the radical and secular Forverts reported: “The most gruesome battle took place. People were dropping like flies.” The Orthodox and politically conservative Der Morgen Zhurnal described the “terrifying chaos” of the fires in Tulsa’s Black district, where “women and children, young and old poured out of the burning houses, half- or fully-naked, and scattered in every direction.” The Orthodox Yidishes Tageblat recounted “the most awful scenes” at the train station, where women and children hid from the crossfire. All three papers dedicated prominent headlines and space on the front page to the riots. Clearly, the editors understood the gravity of these events, as well as their importance to Yiddish readers.