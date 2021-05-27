Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

☦D.R.★Tankie☠ꖦ

bitchute.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport me!: [email protected] (e-transfer) Dov Hikind only complains about Black violence against Jews, but supports the BLM was long as there not anti-Jewish. He use to support JDL terrorism about Soviet ambassador & embassies in the USA. Potentially turning the Cold War hot between the USA & USSR.

www.bitchute.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dov Hikind
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jews#Cold War#Blm#Anti Jewish#Soviet#The Usa Ussr#Jdl Terrorism#Violence#E Transfer#Turning#Ambassador
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Terrorism
Related
Brooklyn, NYwamc.org

Stephen Gottlieb: The Stress Of Race

There’s a moment when we first experience race. As a kid, I remember reading something about my team, the Brooklyn Dodgers, that described a player, not a star, but a good ballplayer, in a hotel room, trying to rub the black off his skin. That image was deeply disturbing. Even as a kid I understood or maybe what I read explained the deep hurt that racism inflicts.
Books & Literaturehistorynet.com

‘Women of Valor’ Book Review

Women of Valor: The Rochambelles on the World War II Front, by Ellen Hampton, McFarland & Co., Jefferson, N.C., 2021, $29.95. During World War II Free French Army Gen. Philippe Leclerc was known for utilizing unusual tactics to gain material advantages for his fighting units. Desperate to obtain ambulances to transport wounded troops, Leclerc was open to a radical proposal by indomitable American socialite Florence Conrad: Gain 19 ambulances by utilizing a group of female ambulance drivers dubbed the Rochambelles.
Celebrationswopular.com

This Day In History: June 8

Authorities announce the capture in London of James Earl Ray, the suspected assassin of Martin Luther King Jr. Celebrity chef, author and CNN host Anthony Bourdain is found dead in what authorities would determine was a suicide. Veterans group official resigns over censored Memorial Day speech that highlighted Black history.
Worldstateofpress.com

UN court upholds Ratko Mladic’s war crimes, genocide convictions | Courts News

The final verdict means the Bosnian Serb military leader, 78, will see out his life sentence over his role in the siege of Sarajevo and the Srebrenica massacre. UN appeals judges have upheld the convictions of former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic for genocide and other offences during Bosnia’s 1992-95 war and confirmed his life sentence.
Politicslivejournal.com

potus_geeks

As the first World War came to an end in 1918, the question arose as to what post-war Europe would look like and what system would be put in place to make the Germans accountable for the damage caused by the Great War. Woodrow Wilson saw the United States as a major player in global politics and was determined to have a key role in shaping the future of the world. He created a group known as "The Inquiry" to study the problem. The Inquiry was a group of esteemed "wise men" established in September 1917 by Wilson tasked with preparing the American position for the peace negotiations following World War I. The group was composed of around 150 academics. It was led by Wilson's key presidential adviser Edward House and supervised by philosopher Sidney Mezes. Walter Lippmann was the head of research. It also included Paul Monroe, professor of history at Columbia University, and Frank A. Golder, a history professor from Washington State University specializing in the diplomatic history of Russia.
Ashe County, NCAshe County's Newspaper

Our view: Where we can all meet

In our ever-increasingly fractured nation, it is important today to recall a time when High Country communities linked arms and hearts to join with a nation in a single-minded pursuit and common cause. The June 8, 1944, editions of the Watauga Democrat and West Jefferson’s Skyland Post — the forerunner...
Washington StateWashington Post

‘The unparalleled champion’: Bob Dole’s forgotten fight to get Washington to recognize the Armenian genocide

They came by the dozens: The Armenian archbishops and the noted philanthropists, the esteemed physicians and the tireless nurses — they all poured into a Chicago funeral home to say goodbye to a doctor named Hampar Kelikian. But it was a tall Kansan, seated unobtrusively among the mourners, who caught the eye of Kelikian's daughter, Alice. Bob Dole was sobbing.
George Orwellhannaherald.com

Why be a Maverick?

“Oink oink,” grunt the pigs at the trough of the Canadian taxpayer. It’s a sound small-town westerners know well. But there’s a new riverboat gambler in town and a new game being played down at the local casino. Trudeau’s game these days is Critical Theory, a socialist ideology that has...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Tuesday June 8 OT

1906 – Theodore Roosevelt signs the Antiquities Act into law, authorizing the President to restrict the use of certain parcels of public land with historical or conservation value. 1912 – Carl Laemmle incorporates Universal Pictures. 1918 – A solar eclipse is observed at Baker City, Oregon by scientists and an...
Foreign Policyconservativeangle.com

America’s Coming War with China

Given the rise in anti-Chinese sentiment spawned by the off-shoring of America’s production base to China, the impact of COVID-19, and hyperbolic rhetoric in Washington regarding China’s alleged malevolent aspirations, any number of observers of American politics might easily conclude that Washington is on the precipice of blundering into another war—this time with China. After all, a similar climate of deep-seated paranoia and military hysteria steered the world’s great powers blindly into war in 1914.
Joseph Mccarthybookmarks.reviews

Ethel Rosenberg: An American Tragedy

A biography of Ethel Rosenberg, the wife and mother whose execution for espionage-related crimes defined the Cold War and horrified the world. ... gripping ... While there is no longer any doubt as to whether Julius Rosenberg gave U.S. secrets to the Soviet Union, Sebba makes a powerful case for Ethel’s relative innocence ... Although the subject matter is often complex, Sebba’s accessible style of writing enables the reader to grasp how two intelligent, good-hearted people could make decisions that led to their downfall. She also unequivocally exposes the malfeasance of the U.S. government with malevolent mischief-makers like Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn riding roughshod over the rights of American citizens. This superbly written facet of history is both outrageous and heartbreaking, and in the end, oddly uplifting.
Politicsreformjudaism.org

The Tulsa Massacre in the Yiddish Press

On June 2nd, 1921, when news of the Tulsa massacre reached New York, Yiddish newspapers in the city were unified in their impassioned coverage of the events. The leading newspaper of the time, the radical and secular Forverts reported: “The most gruesome battle took place. People were dropping like flies.” The Orthodox and politically conservative Der Morgen Zhurnal described the “terrifying chaos” of the fires in Tulsa’s Black district, where “women and children, young and old poured out of the burning houses, half- or fully-naked, and scattered in every direction.” The Orthodox Yidishes Tageblat recounted “the most awful scenes” at the train station, where women and children hid from the crossfire. All three papers dedicated prominent headlines and space on the front page to the riots. Clearly, the editors understood the gravity of these events, as well as their importance to Yiddish readers.
WorldPosted by
Military Times

Book excerpt: ‘X Troop: The Secret Jewish Commandos of World War II’

The incredible World War II saga of the German-Jewish commandos who fought in Britain’s most secretive special-forces unit — but whose story has gone untold until now. June 1942. The shadow of the Third Reich has fallen across the European continent. In desperation, Winston Churchill and his chief of staff form an unusual plan: a new commando unit made up of Jewish refugees who have escaped to Britain. The resulting volunteers are a motley group of intellectuals, artists, and athletes, most from Germany and Austria. Many have been interned as enemy aliens, and have lost their families, their homes — their whole worlds. They will stop at nothing to defeat the Nazis. Trained in counterintelligence and advanced combat, this top secret unit becomes known as X Troop. Some simply call them a suicide squad.
San Saba, TXSan Saba News & Star

Anne's Musings

Well, it appears official! This week the COVID death toll in the United States appears to have exceeded 600,000 individuals and more than three million deaths worldwide! That is scary! With more than 500 cases and 10 deaths in San Saba County, it certainly has hit close to home. At...
Europethepassivevoice.com

June 10, 1942: The Lidice Massacre

The village of Lidice was located in the Protectorate of Bohemia and Moravia (present-day Czech Republic) during WWII. In reprisal for the assassination of a Nazi official in the Spring of 1942, Adolf Hitler ordered the assassination of all men in Lidice, aged 16 and older. The women and children were taken to concentration camps or gassed, and the village of Lidice was destroyed.
Politicsstanford.edu

Ronald Egan elected to the American Philosophical Society

RONALD EGAN, the Confucius Institute Professorship in Sinology in the School of Humanities and Sciences, has been elected to the American Philosophical Society (APS), the oldest learned society in the United States. “I was thrilled by the news of course, particularly because it is an academic honor that stems from...
Religionftc.co

Churchill and Church Leadership

Editor’s Note: This article appeared in the Spring ’21 edition of Midwestern Magazine. The full issue, entitled They Still Speak: Wisdom Today from the Voices of Yesterday, is available free online at mbts.edu/magazine. At first reflection, Winston Churchill and church leadership seem like an odd fit. In fact, Churchill’s churchmanship...
New York City, NYyu.edu

The Straus Scholars Visit Our Nation’s Capital

On Monday, May 31, 2021, 14 Straus Scholars from the Zahava and Moshael Straus Center for Torah and Western Thought embarked on a two-day trip to Washington, D.C., led by Rabbi Dr. Meir Soloveichik (Straus Center director), Rabbi Dr. Stu Halpern (Straus senior program officer) and Sarah Wapner (Straus impact and recruitment officer).