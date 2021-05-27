☦D.R.★Tankie☠ꖦ

As the first World War came to an end in 1918, the question arose as to what post-war Europe would look like and what system would be put in place to make the Germans accountable for the damage caused by the Great War. Woodrow Wilson saw the United States as a major player in global politics and was determined to have a key role in shaping the future of the world. He created a group known as "The Inquiry" to study the problem. The Inquiry was a group of esteemed "wise men" established in September 1917 by Wilson tasked with preparing the American position for the peace negotiations following World War I. The group was composed of around 150 academics. It was led by Wilson's key presidential adviser Edward House and supervised by philosopher Sidney Mezes. Walter Lippmann was the head of research. It also included Paul Monroe, professor of history at Columbia University, and Frank A. Golder, a history professor from Washington State University specializing in the diplomatic history of Russia.