Greater Vision Joins The Harper Agency Family of Artists
Goodlettesville, TN – One of Christian’s music’s leading booking agencies, The Harper Agency has announced that multi-award winning recording artist, Greater Vision will join the company’s talented artist roster. The popular group, has enjoyed an exciting career in the Gospel music genre for more than 30 years. Throughout those three decades Greater Vision has been scheduled by industry leader, Fay Shedd; however, after enjoying a prestigious career as one of the Gospel music’s most prominent executives, Shedd has announced her retirement.gospelmusic.org