Greater Vision Joins The Harper Agency Family of Artists

Viral poet & artist Morgan Harper Nichols spoke to HL about the inspiration behind her new work & reflects on the last year of conversations & progress ahead of Juneteenth. Last May and into June, a movement — not a new movement — could not be ignored any longer. Following the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, at the hands of law enforcement, the US erupted in protest and calls to end the systemic racism and inequality that has plagued the country for far too long. Ahead of Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the emancipation of African-Americans who had been enslaved in the United States in 1862, Black mixed media artist Morgan Harper Nichols spoke to HollywoodLife about the “small areas of progress” made in the last year, while also commenting on the continued need for more conversations and work to be done.