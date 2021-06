Good morning out there! It's a great day! Today Jim and I celebrate 38 years of marriage!. I wrote a post six years ago about God, peanut butter, and a good marriage. I've been thinking about that post/story this week. The message of the story is so simple and yet so true. I love being a wife and have always understood that marriage is a serious commitment and that the vows we said yes to were not to be taken lightly. I converted to Catholicism after we had been married almost four years. I have grown in my knowledge and love of the Catholic faith over the years. I look back and can see how God has always been with us and how our faith has lifted us up and held us together. We've been blessed with our children, their spouses, and our grandchildren; our gifts from God.