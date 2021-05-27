Technology focus for entrepreneur support at SIIT Centre for Innovation
Desiree Hunter's student project, Si Kwan Apparel, may just develop into a full Indigenous owned and operated business, thanks in part to the Centre for Innovation. Hunter is a student in the Adult Basic Education entrepreneurship program at the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies (SIIT). As part of her program, Hunter and fellow classmates created a clothing label to sell SIIT branded material, as well as creating an alternative logo and merchandise kiosk. The name of the label, Si Kwan, is Cree for spring time.www.eaglefeathernews.com