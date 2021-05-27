Cancel
Technology focus for entrepreneur support at SIIT Centre for Innovation

By Photo by SIIT
eaglefeathernews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesiree Hunter's student project, Si Kwan Apparel, may just develop into a full Indigenous owned and operated business, thanks in part to the Centre for Innovation. Hunter is a student in the Adult Basic Education entrepreneurship program at the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies (SIIT). As part of her program, Hunter and fellow classmates created a clothing label to sell SIIT branded material, as well as creating an alternative logo and merchandise kiosk. The name of the label, Si Kwan, is Cree for spring time.

