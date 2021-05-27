Technology focus for entrepreneur support at SIIT Centre for Innovation

Economies in some parts of the world, namely North America and the UK, are beginning to re-open. Specifically, the U.S. economy aims to be back to normal business by Independence Day, which will no doubt usher in some much-needed normalcy across all 50 states. As of today, CDC guidelines are easing, as an encouraging percentage of Americans are getting vaccinated. By the time we reach the July 4th mile marker, that portion is expected to rise significantly.