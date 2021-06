Can Dundar, former editor in chief of the leading Turkish newspaper Cumhuriyet, is now living in exile. Turks are bracing for the next round of revelations from a mafia boss who has shaken President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s regime to its core. Sedat Peker, a onetime Erdogan confidant now living outside the country, has stunned the country with a series of videos alleging crimes committed by people close to the president.