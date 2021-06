School of Rock star Brian Falduto has said he struggled to come out for years after appearing in the film as a child actor. Appearing in an interview on the Cooper & Anthony radio show, Falduto – who played the character Billy opposite Jack Black’s Dewey Finn – explained that he ended up internalising the homophobia directed towards him while he was at school. “I didn’t come out til my senior year of college,” he revealed. “I was in so much denial. Think about it, when I was in the 5th grade this movie came out, I got called...