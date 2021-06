Psychol Health Med. 2021 May 27:1-8. doi: 10.1080/13548506.2021.1931371. Online ahead of print. Teriflunomide is a drug with immunosuppressive and selective immunomodulatory action, characterized by anti-inflammatory and antiproliferative properties. Several clinical studies have demonstrated the efficacy and safety of this drug in Multiple Sclerosis, estimating a significant improvement in cognitive performance.The aim of our study is to evaluate the effects of teriflunomide by analysing the correlation between brain atrophy and the general cognitive profile and evaluating long-term changes. The effect of teriflunomide was studied in 30 patients with multiple sclerosis and 30 control subjects. Patients underwent a full cognitive profile assessment using the Brief Repeatable Battery of Neuropsychological Tests and a neuroimaging examination with a 3.0 T working scanner.Our results suggested that treatment with teriflunomide could potentially not only slow down the accumulation of microstructural tissue damage in Grey Matter and With Matter, but also better preserve the cognitive profile, particularly by highlighting the benefits in the memory domain. Thanks to drug therapy, brain volume in our patients has remained constant, leading to improvements in memory, indicating teriflunomide as a neuroprotective potential and further strengthening the evidence of a link between loss of brain volume and cognitive impairment.