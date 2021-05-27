Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ takes a bigger step into the world beyond the original

By CNN Wire
southgatv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe small-scale terror of “A Quiet Place” appeared destined to have trouble surviving a sequel, and it hasn’t, mostly, in “A Quiet Place Part II,” a movie that peaks early, arms itself with a central mission and still leaves room for more of what, in success, will likely become the Quiet Place Cinematic Universe.

www.southgatv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Noah Jupe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Quiet Place#A Quiet Place Part Ii#Quiet Time#Part Ii#Part Time#Universe#Survival Horror#Alien Creatures#Solo Script Credit#Leaves#Tension#Pg 13#Theaters#Silence#Noise#Prey#Home#Success#Terror#Fight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Electronicsheyuguys.com

Win X by KYGO Headphones with A Quiet Place Part II

The wait is over. To celebrate the release of A Quiet Place Part II, exclusively in cinemas June 3, and advanced screenings on May 31st (cert 15), we are giving you the chance to win two pairs of X by Kygo Xellence true wireless headphones to enjoy your own quiet place.
Movies411mania.com

A Quiet Place Part II Review

MPAA Rating: Rated PG-13 for terror, violence and bloody/disturbing images. After a prolonged delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, A Quiet Place Part II has finally arrived as theaters slowly begin to reopen. John Krasinski is best known for his role as Jim Halpert on TV’s The Office. His creation of such a solid horror outing in only his second film was rather shocking and unexpected. However, with A Quiet Place Part II, Krasinski has created a film with incredible suspense and an intense atmosphere that surpasses the original.
Moviesmobilesyrup.com

A Quiet Place Part II isn’t getting a PVOD release in Canada

John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II is finally set to release in Canadian theatres on May 28th after it was moved from its initial release date of March 20th, 2020. While good news for fans of the post-apocalyptic thriller, most people won’t be comfortable going to a movie theatre while the nation is battling a deadly third wave, that is, if theatres near you are even open.
Moviesstaradvertiser.com

John Krasinski and the tense wait for ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

On the night of March 8, 2020, John Krasinski was celebrating the imminent release of his new post-apocalyptic thriller, “A Quiet Place Part II,” which he wrote and directed. He proudly walked the red carpet for its premiere at the Rose Theater as he posed for photographs with Emily Blunt, his wife and the film’s star. He told the crowd at Jazz at Lincoln Center how excited he was to share the movie with them and, shortly, with audiences everywhere.
MoviesFilm School Rejects

'A Quiet Place Part II' Finds More Reasons to Scream

It’s never easy delivering a sequel to a popular film, but it can help if your original film was a box-office hit that left more than a few unanswered questions. John Krasinski‘s A Quiet Place (2018) checks both those boxes, and now three years later he’s returning audiences to a world overrun by alien monsters with incredible hearing. Rather than provide answers leftover from its predecessor, though, A Quiet Place Part II instead raises new ones. Happily, it’s also an intense and entertaining thrill ride that will have you jumping in your seat as it surpasses the original at nearly every turn.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – A Quiet Place Part II (2021)

A Quiet Place Part II, 2021. Directed by John Krasinski. Starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. After the events of the first film, the Abbott family join forces with another survivor as they attempt to evade the sound-focused monsters rampaging across the planet. A...
MoviesCollider

Emily Blunt Says 'A Quiet Place Part II' Is the Second Chapter in a Trilogy

In March of 2020, right before COVID shut down the world, I traveled to New York City to see a screening of A Quiet Place Part II and then interviewed the cast and writer-director John Krasinski. At the time, people weren’t sure how this new mysterious virus was spreading, which meant when we sat down to do interviews, we were asked not to shake hands with anyone. We had no idea just being in the same room with someone infected would spread the disease.
Moviessobrosnetwork.com

#VicksFlicks Special Edition: A Quiet Place Part II

Very rarely does a sequel of any genre, especially in horror, reach the heights of the original, but that’s precisely what A Quiet Place Part II achieves. Writer-director John Krasinski’s skillful, exhilarating storytelling from A Quiet Place is strongly carried in to this beyond satisfying second part, expanding the world the Abbott family is silently surviving in. This one picks up right where the first one left off as Evelyn (with her newborn), Regan, and Marcus leave their home and walk further into the unknown, past where their sandy trail ends. The monsters’ mystique has worn off, which tends to happen after seeing them and discovering their weakness back in 2018. Even so, that doesn’t mean they’re still not scary as hell.
MoviesDerrick

Movie review: 'A Quiet Place Part II' a missed opportunity to expand story

Three years ago, “The Office” star John Krasinski planted his flag as a big-budget genre filmmaker with the high-concept, sound-based monster movie “A Quiet Place.” The film, written by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck with Krasinski, was a piece of well-crafted schlock, impeccably sound-designed and shot, starring Krasinski’s wife Emily Blunt in an effortfully near-silent performance. Co-starring deaf actress Millicent Simmonds as their daughter Regan, the use of sign language and hearing aids made for some innovative visual storytelling and monster fighting. But lift the hood on “A Quiet Place,” and it doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. The film has a single idea, the character and story choices reverse-engineered to stuff drama into a dangerous, yet inherently staid situation. Suffused with a deeply earnest sense of self-seriousness but not a shred of humor, camp, or self-awareness, “A Quiet Place” is horror for people who don’t seem to like horror all that much.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Video Review – Why A Quiet Place Part II Misses The Mark

EJ Moreno with a video review of A Quiet Place Part II…. For what it’s worth, A Quiet Place Part II has some solid acting and an overall display of superb technical ability. But outside of that, the film never goes the extra mile to impress. It’s a horror film without many scares, a thriller without much tension. Join critic EJ Moreno as he breaks down what works and what doesn’t work in this new John Krasinski-directed horror film.
Moviescn2.com

CN2 at the Movies: Cruella / A Quiet Place Part II

CN2 at the Movies is featuring Disney’s newest film “Cruella” and the thrilling sequel “A Quiet Place Part II.” Don’t miss it. CN2 at the Movies is brought to you by American Air Heating and Cooling.
Moviesspectrumlocalnews.com

'A Quiet Place Part II,' filmed in Western New York, hits screens

It’s always fun when you can see Western New York showcased on the big screen, and that’s the case beginning Thursday with “A Quiet Place Part II.”. The movie was filmed at several locations around the region, from Buffalo to Akron to Grand Island. Even the former Bethlehem Steel site...
MoviesSan Francisco Examiner

Hush life: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ a solid sequel

The press screening for “A Quiet Place Part II” booked for Monday, March 16, 2020 was among the first to be canceled as the country shut down at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie we would have seen then is different what we saw this week, as “A...
MoviesComicBook

A Quiet Place Part II Is Already Available to Pre-Order On 4K Blu-ray

A Quiet Place Part II from writer/director John Krasinski hit theaters just a few short days ago on May 28th, but we're already looking towards the home video release. Pre-orders for A Quiet Place Part II on 4K Blu-ray / Digital are live here at Best Buy and here on Amazon priced at $29.99 and $34.99 respectively.
ComicsComicBook

Emily Blunt Says Edge of Tomorrow 2 Script Was "Amazing"

After years of expressing excitement and enthusiasm for an Edge of Tomorrow sequel, star Emily Blunt has now entered the phase of being doubtful that the project will ever move forward, though she recently praised the script for the potential outing, even if it seems unlikely to come to fruition. As is the nature of many franchise opportunities, Blunt didn't entirely rule out the prospect, though each passing year results in not only studio Warner Bros. focusing on fresh projects, but also sees the cast and crew getting involved with new ventures. Additionally, like with many sequels, the follow-up film would likely require an even larger budget than its predecessor.
Moviesmidfloridanewspapers.com

Quiet Place sequel worth the wait

For over a year, “A Quiet Place Part II” was just out of reach. The film was originally supposed to open on March 20, 2020. The weekend of March 13 turned out to be the last for new releases before the pandemic shut down theaters. The film was pushed back to May of that year, but of course theaters weren’t ready by then. The same was true of a later advertised release in September, when many venues were still closed. The studio even decided that April 2021 was too early, though theaters were open in limited capacity by then. September 2021? Too far. Memorial Day weekend fit the bill perfectly. Given the film’s $48 million 3-day domestic haul, I can’t say the decision to wait for a holiday weekend didn’t pay off. At least now I can stop seeing a trailer before every movie that indicates the release is just around the corner.
MoviesBox Office Mojo

Summer Blockbusters Return With ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ And ‘Cruella’

After spending most of May dipping its toes in the water with medium-budget films, Hollywood is finally putting some heavyweights into the ring as Cruella and A Quiet Place Part II have their long-awaited debuts this Memorial Day weekend. At last, the summer blockbuster season is here. If audiences flock to these two newcomers as hoped, we should see the biggest weekend at the domestic box office since March 2020. It should also become the pandemic weekend champion, beating out April 23-25, 2021, which had a total gross of $57 million, with Mortal Kombat and Demon Slayer: Mugen Train leading the pack.