• On June 14 at 7:30 p.m., the Red Bank Chapter of Hadassah and Congregation B’nai Israel of Rumson will host a virtual lecture with Eileen Hershenov, senior vice president of policy for the Anti Defamation League. Her topic will be “The Rise of Violent Extremism in the U.S. and its Anti-Semitic Foundations.” The lecture is free to attend. Registration is required to get the Zoom link. Register on the Event page at cbirumson.org.