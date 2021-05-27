Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Fed’s Kaplan: U.S. labor market tighter than it appears

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan on Thursday appeared to add a new pillar to the case he is building for reducing the U.S. central bank’s support for the economy, saying that the labor market is already tighter than many appreciate. The factors crimping labor market supply...

whtc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Labor Market#Inflation#Reuters#Federal Reserve Bank#The Dallas Fed#Treasuries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessUS News and World Report

Fed's Hawkish Tilt Pressures Mexico's Banxico, but No Hike Seen

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico is widely expected to keep its benchmark interest rate on hold at 4.0% on Thursday, in the face of pressure to hike after Federal Reserve officials last week brought forward the first projected U.S. rate increases. The Fed on June 16 began...
EconomyUS News and World Report

U.S. Labor Market Healing; Businesses Boost Spending as Profits Rebound

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market steadily recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic amid a reopening economy, but a dearth of willing workers could hinder faster job growth in the near term. The economy appears to be at cruising speed...
Businesswtvbam.com

Fed’s Kaplan sees ‘upside risk’ to inflation forecast

(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said on Thursday he sees “upside risk” to his forecast for 3.4% inflation this year and 2.4% inflation next year, as supply-demand imbalances may persist longer than anticipated. Whereas initially it was a narrow number of items where prices were...
Businesscrossroadstoday.com

The Fed’s Commentary Is Moving the Market — How Investors Should Respond

The stock market got a bit choppy after the Federal Reserve’s press conference on June 16. The VIX jumped up while major stock indexes dropped following the central bank’s commentary. This big market move comes without any major company-specific news or new economic indicators. For the time being, the No. 1 force impacting your equity portfolio is monetary policy.
BusinessRTTNews

Gold Prices See Mixed Trend As Investors Digest Fed Comments

Gold prices were mixed on Thursday after two Fed officials said a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,781.65 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,781.75. The dollar erased early gains...
Businessfroggyweb.com

Fed’s Barkin: not at full employment, inflation rise temporary

(Reuters) – While measures of U.S. inflation have surged and businesses are having a hard time finding workers, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin predicted on Thursday that neither condition will last. True full employment is still “somewhere down the road,” Barkin told the Richmond Risk Management Association...
Real EstatePosted by
IBTimes

Large US Banks Can Handle Economic Downturn: Fed

The largest US financial institutions have sufficient capital to continue lending during a severe economic downturn, the Federal Reserve said Thursday as it released the results of its latest stress tests. The 23 banks that took part in the annual trials gauging whether they could maintain capital requirements in hypothetical...
Businesskfgo.com

Fed’s Bowman: Bottlenecks, high inflation, may take time to ease

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Inflation driven by the quick reopening of the U.S. economy could take “some time” to ease, Federal Reserve Gov. Michelle Bowman said on Wednesday, adding a note of caution about the durability of price increases Fed officials have largely characterized as temporary. Fed officials since early this...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Fed's Bullard warns may be more inflation risk to come

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Inflation may be even stronger in coming months than Federal Reserve policymakers currently expect as the U.S. recovery likely gains steam in the fall and a global recovery follows, St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard said on Thursday. That could push the level of prices beyond...
Businessactionforex.com

Fed Kaplan: I’d rather start tapering sooner rather than later

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told Bloomberg News, “”As we make substantial further progress, which I think will happen sooner than people expect — sooner rather than later”. “We’re weathering the pandemic, I think we’d be far better off, from a risk-management point of view, beginning to adjust these purchases...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Fed inspired the markets

On Tuesday, after Fed Chairman Powell's speech, the dollar perked up against all major currencies. On Wednesday morning, AUDUSD fell 0.13%, NZDUSD lost 0.23%, USDCNY lost 0.01% to 6.4806, and GBPUSD fell 0.11%. The dollar index is now showing gains, adding 0.13% to 91.873. The regulator's comments gave support not...
Businessinvesting.com

Fed’s Bostic Sees 2022 Rate Liftoff, Taper Call in a Few Months

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said the central bank could decide to slow its asset purchases in the next few months and he favored lifting interest rates in 2022 in response to a faster-than expected recovery from Covid-19 pandemic. “Given the upside surprises in recent...
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Up, Investors Digest Further Fed Comments on Asset Tapering

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up Thursday morning, with investors continuing to digest the most recent comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on asset tapering. Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged up 0.15% by 10:25 PM ET (2:25 AM GMT) and South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.27%. In Australia, the...
Businesstalkmarkets.com

Fed's Liquidity Circus And Gold

Fed pumped so much money into the financial system, that the latter started sending it back. How will this and Fed’s more hawkish tone impact gold?. With Jerome Powell, Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed), testifying before Congress on Jun. 22, his prepared remarks signaled that the Fed remains on autopilot. Despite saying that “job gains should pick up in coming months as vaccinations rise,” he added that “we at the Fed will do everything we can to support the economy for as long as it takes to complete the recovery.”
RetailPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar steadies as investors reassess Fed outlook

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian retail sales fall 5.7% in April * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.3% higher * Canadian 10-year yield rises 2.2 basis points to 1.429% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, holding on to this week's gains as oil rose and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured markets that the U.S. central bank won't rush to hike interest rates. Markets were rattled last week when the Fed shifted to more hawkish guidance. But Powell on Tuesday said the economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis needed more time before higher borrowing costs are appropriate, remarks that weighed on the U.S. dollar. The recovery this week for the Canadian dollar reflects the pullback in the U.S. dollar and moves in U.S. rates, said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. "We never really saw a tightening between U.S. and CAD yield spreads to support" the loonie's move lower, Sahota said. The gap between Canada's 5-year yield and its U.S. equivalent was at 9.4 basis points in favor of the Canadian bond, up about 3 basis points since the Fed's release last Wednesday of its latest policy statement and economic projections. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose after data showed U.S. crude inventories has declined as travel has picked up. U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.3% higher at $73.08 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2303 to the greenback, or 81.28 U.S. cents. The currency gained ground on Monday and Tuesday, clawing back some of its decline from last week. Canadian retail sales fell by 5.7% in April from March, Statistics Canada said. A flash estimate showed sales were down 3.2% in May. "The retail sales, while disappointing, can be viewed as old news," Sahota said. "With the (COVID-19) vaccinations going reasonably well, the market expects and initial data is showing a decent return to activity for June." Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 2.2 basis points at 1.429%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Paul Simao)
Businesstalkmarkets.com

Will The Fed Keep Inflation Contained?

Inflation has surged recently, raising concern that the US economy faces its biggest threat to pricing stability since the 1970s. The counterargument: inflation is transitory and the recent runup in prices will fade as production bottlenecks linked to the economy’s reopening fade. Even if inflation turns out to be more persistent than some forecasters expect, the Federal Reserve will step in and nip the problem in the bud.
EconomyWNCY

Fed’s Mester flags financial stability concerns in central bank accommodation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Cleveland Federal Reserve bank president Loretta Mester said Tuesday that the extended low interest rates, ongoing bond purchases, and loose-policy promises that central banks have used during the coronavirus crisis could pose financial stability risks over time. Mester, in advocating central banks adopt “escape clauses” so they...