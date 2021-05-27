Cancel
Newport, KY

Newport Aquarium welcomes new species of shark just in time for Friday’s Shark Summer kickoff

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 14 days ago
New sharks have arrived at Newport Aquarium. The two sandbar sharks represent an exciting species that hasn’t been featured at the aquarium in almost eight years. With a lively spirit and quick pace, the new animals are sure to become a favorite of visitors. The sharks arrive as the aquarium is kicking off Shark Summer this Friday. The all-summer-long event honors and celebrates these fascinating and often misunderstood animals.

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

