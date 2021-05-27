Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

RECALL: Hy-Vee Urges Consumers To Check Taco Kits

By Dunken
Posted by 
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There haven't been any illnesses reported to date, but people with egg allergies or sensitivity to eggs should take this recall seriously. Hy-Vee says those people could have a serious or even a life-threatening reaction if they consume the Chicken Street Taco Kits that have been sold in the grocery-chains stores.

kdhlradio.com
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Day#Allergies#Food Drink#Chicken Recall#Voluntary Recall#Product Line#Customer Care#Chipotle Crema Sauce#Upc#The W Nail Bar#Customers#Deli Cases#Eggs#Plastic#Full Service Nail Salons#Calling#Ceo#People#Sensitivity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food Safety
News Break
Health
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Allergy
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food Safetywvlkam.com

Kroger Recalls Chicken Street Taco Kits

(FDA)–The Kroger Co. is voluntarily recalling its Chicken Street Taco Kit due to a recall issued by its supplier Reser’s Fine Foods. These bulk kits have Chipotle Crema Sauce, which contains egg that was not declared on the label. Consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
Public HealthSupermarket News

Hy-Vee gives $10 gift cards to COVID-19 vaccine recipients

Hy-Vee has begun offering a $10 store gift card to customers who get a full COVID-19 vaccination at one of its pharmacies or vaccine clinics. The Midwestern grocer said yesterday that, starting June 1, people who complete their COVID immunizations at a Hy-Vee pharmacy or at a pop-up Hy-Vee vaccination clinic — either one or two shots, depending on the vaccine — will receive a $10 Hy-Vee gift card. The full vaccination must be administered between June 1 and Nov. 11, 2021.
Public HealthColumbia Missourian

Hy-Vee offers gift cards to everyone who finishes vaccine process there

Hy-Vee Inc. is giving its shoppers even more incentive to get vaccinated this summer. Hy-Vee announced Monday that people who complete their COVID-19 vaccination at a Hy-Vee pharmacy or an affiliated pop-up vaccine clinic will receive a $10 gift card to the supermarket chain. The vaccination process must be completed...
Keokuk, IADaily Gate City

FOKAS to benefit from Hy-Vee reusable bag sales

Friends of Keokuk Animals (FOKAS) has been selected as the beneficiary for the month of June in the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program that supports local non-profits. The Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program, which launched in November 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where customers live and work.
Food SafetyPosted by
The Oregonian

Fred Meyer parent Kroger recalls chicken taco kits for undeclared allergen

The Kroger Co., which owns Fred Meyer and QFC, is voluntarily recalling a chicken taco kit because its ingredients did not list eggs, an allergen. The Chicken Street Taco Kits have been recalled by supplier Reser’s Fine Foods of Oregon, Kroger said. They were sold in black plastic trays with clear plastic lids with the UPC 41573-71252. The recall affects kits sold before May 25.
Public Healthkiwaradio.com

Hy-Vee Offering $10 Gift Cards If Customers Get COVID Shot

Statewide Iowa — As the rate of COVID vaccinations in Iowa slows, Hy-Vee is now offering ten-dollar gift cards to every individual who completes their COVID vaccination at a Hy-Vee Pharmacy. To qualify for the Hy-Vee gift card, a person must get the single shot of the Johnson and Johnson...
Recipesdrugstorenews.com

Hy-Vee dietitians offer free virtual nutrition store tours in Spanish

This month, Hy-Vee’s team of registered dietitians are introducing free Spanish nutrition store tours and other dietitian services available in Spanish. Throughout the month of June, Hy-Vee dietitians will also host a series of virtual cooking classes called “Meals in Minutes.” The cooking classes will demonstrate easy weekly meal prep and quick family dinner recipes.
Food & Drinkssouthernminn.com

Hy-Vee Dietitian: Quick and nutritious meal ideas

Q. We now have two children in summer sports activities and I’m struggling with quick and nutritious meal ideas. Do you have any suggestions?. A. Some days are too busy for even a 30-minute meal; having super-easy meal ideas in your weekly plan is key to keeping your family away from the trap of dashboard dining. Try these five super-easy dinner ideas.
Lifestyleprogressivegrocer.com

Hy-Vee Goes Virtual to Help Shoppers Eat Healthy

To encourage a healthy lifestyle for its customers, Hy-Vee’s team of registered dietitians is hosting virtual events throughout the month of June. For its Spanish-speaking customers, Hy-Vee dietitians are introducing free Spanish-language nutrition store tours and other dietitian services available in Spanish. Throughout the month, dietitians are hosting the virtual General Wellness Store Tour, which teaches customers the basics of eating for everyday wellness, and how to navigate Hy-Vee’s aisles with that goal in mind. During the virtual tour, customers receive shopping tips and product recommendations on how to add more nutrition to their carts. Also available is the Eating Better on a Budget tour, which teaches customers how to plan meals, shop smarter and compare products to find the best value. Individual dietitian services are also now available in Spanish through Hy-Vee’s virtual dietitian platform.
RecipesFremont Tribune

Hy-Vee dietitians offering services in Spanish and meals classes

Hy-Vee’s team of registered dietitians are introducing free Spanish nutrition store tours and other dietitian services available in Spanish. Throughout the month of June, Hy-Vee dietitians will also host a series of virtual cooking classes called “Meals in Minutes.” The cooking classes will demonstrate easy weekly meal prep and quick family dinner recipes.
Perry, IAtheperrychief.com

Perry Hy-Vee presents check for fireworks drive round-up

Hy-Vee presented a check to the Perry Chamber of Commerce from the recent grocery bill round-up for the Fourth of July Fireworks Drive on Wednesday, June 2. Customers could round-up their subtotal to the nearest dollar or more when checking out at the Perry Fareway and Hy-Vee stores the week before Memorial Day.
Lansing, MIWILX-TV

Kroger voluntarily recalling taco kit due to undeclared egg

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kroger Co. is voluntarily recalling its Chicken Street Taco Kit due to a recall issued by its supplier Reser’s Fine Foods. The bulk kits have “Chipotle Crema Sauce,” which contains egg that was not declared on the label. Consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
Food & DrinksMySanAntonio

BHU Foods Adds Chocolate Mint Cookie Dough to Its Lineup of Refrigerated Keto Protein Bars

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) June 14, 2021. BHU Foods, the clean superfoods brand that reimagines sugary snacks with healthy, organic, plant-based alternatives, has introduced a new flavor to its refrigerated Keto Protein Bar offerings: Chocolate Mint Cookie Dough. A healthier way to satisfy cravings for this iconic flavor combination, Chocolate Mint Cookie Dough delivers a creamy chocolate-mint indulgence to meet a range of diets and health goals, without the sugar crash and unhealthy ingredients.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Zero-Sugar Lactose-Free Yogurts

Chobani Zero Sugar is a new line of yogurt that's lactose-free and sweetened with monk fruit allulose. Chobani begins making the yogurt with filtered milk to reduce naturally occurring sugar, then natural fermentation methods help the yogurt consume the remaining sugar. With six live and active cultures, the yogurt is a nourishing treat that's touted as a "revolutionary innovation" by Peter McGuinness, president and chief operating officer of Chobani. As McGuinness describes, "You won’t find another product on shelves nationwide in the US dairy aisle with 11 grams of protein and only natural ingredients, but no sugar or artificial sweeteners."
Food SafetyCBS 58

Healthy Pop Kettle Corn 100's recalled due to undeclared milk allergen

JOLLYTIME Pop Corn on Monday, May 17, issued a voluntary recall of select Healthy Pop Kettle Corn 100's because they may contained undeclared milk ingredients. According to the FDA, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags.
Recipesnewsdio.com

The Impact of Frozen Foods on Society

Every meal is an experience but between balancing busy schedules and a lot of priorities, it can be hard to find time for the basics, like cooking. This is why frozen foods were invented. Now a staple in every diet, frozen foods combine the best of familiar flavours and recipes with unparalleled convenience. All that time you used to spend on preparing individual ingredients can now be spent enjoying a delicious meal.