Sleep warning for older men

I’m becoming myopic, and aside from affecting my eyesight, it appears to be disturbing my sleep. Is that possible?. I’m afraid so. Myopia (nearsightedness) affects 30 to 50 percent of adults in the U.S. and Europe compared to 80 to 90 percent of educated men and women in some East Asian countries. Interestingly, several studies have found that the more education you have, the more likely you are to become nearsighted. It’s theorized that habitual focusing on close objects such as books and computer screens may be a contributing factor, and years spent in school seems to be more predictive of developing myopia than genetic predisposition. Researchers in the UK analyzed 44 genetic variants linked to nearsightedness and gathered data about years of schooling in nearly 68,000 men and women age 40 to 69. They found that a UK university graduate with 17 years of education would be a bit more myopic, on average, than someone who spent only 12 years in school.