Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brentwood, TN

BREAKING: Brentwood football coach Ron Crawford steps down, Clint Finch named replacement

By TYLER PALMATEER Main Street Nashville
mainstreet-nashville.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrentwood football head coach Ron Crawford has resigned and longtime assistant coach Clint Finch has taken over his position, the school announced Wednesday. Crawford, the winningest football coach in Brentwood High School history, accepted a position as defensive coordinator at Christian Brothers High School in Memphis. Crawford won 122 games with the Bruins in 16 seasons, winning a state championship in 2002, finishing state runner-up in 2020 and clinching eight district or region championships.

www.mainstreet-nashville.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Brentwood, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Memphis, TN
City
Brentwood, TN
Brentwood, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Crawford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Assistant Coach#Assistant Head Coach#Head Football Coach#Offensive Coordinator#Brentwood High School#Harpeth#Heritage Middle School#Colby And Cooper#Hunters Lane#Coach Crawford#Associate Head Coach#Defensive Coordinator#State Runner Up#School History#Coaching Experience
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Michigan Statechatsports.com

Michigan Football: Clink hire is helping with Myles Pollard

Ravenwood's Myles Pollard (13) battles Brentwood's Luke Fontechia (15) during the second half at Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Rhs Bhs Fb 091820 An 025. If Michigan football was helped in any recruitment by the hire of Steve Clinkscale, it was probably with three-star cornerback...
Henry County, TNParis Post-Intelligencer

Dinah Winders earns two state track berths

Henry County High School junior runner Dinah Winders qualified for the at the Division 1 Large School State Track and Field championships at two distances during a sectional meet held Thursday at Ravenwood High School in Brentwood. Winders placed fourth in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races, which earned her a berth in the state meet at both distances on May 27 in Murfreesboro. At the sectional, Winders’ time at 1,600-meters was 5 minutes, 10.89 seconds. She ran the 3,200-meter race in 11:20.81. Her father is HCHS track coach Lance Winders. He said the last two meets had been about Dinah scouting the competition and know what she needed to do to qualify for the state meet. She also had qualified for the 800-meter race at the sectional, but chose to concentrate on the other two distances. She may decided to only run in one of the races at the state meet to conserve energy for a better finish. “Dinah sat back in a tight pack with the leaders until the end of the sixteen hundred race when the twop two raced it out ouver the final lap. Dinah was content to coach in and save it for the thirty-two hundred race,” said Lance Winders. He said she was running around sixth-place for most of the 3,200-meter race before a final kick in the final 300-meters gave her a seven-second finish better than the fifthplace runner and clinched the state berth.
Tennessee StateRocky Top Talk

Tennessee adds commitment from 2022 tackle Brian Grant

On Monday afternoon, the Tennessee Volunteers added their fifth commitment of the 2022 recruiting cycle. Brian Grant, an offensive tackle prospect out of Florida, gave the Volunteers their first offensive line commit of the class. Grant made the announcement with the following tweet. The 6-8, 270 pound prospect is currently...
Tennessee StateScarlet Nation

Tennessee offer a 'dream come true' for Mount Juliet's Ayden Bussell

Mount Juliet offensive tackle Ayden Bussell was trying to catch some zzz’s following a morning workout when suddenly his mood changed for the rest of the day. “My coach asked me to Facetime him and coach [Willie] Martinez was going to be on the call,” Bussell remembered. “I was immediately out of bed and ecstatic. When your head coach tells you that, you know what it means.
Tennessee StateWBIR

Tennessee men's tennis advances to NCAA quarterfinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee men's tennis team advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA championships on Monday with a match win over Arizona in the Sweet 16. The Vols finished on top in doubles, earning the match point, then proceeded to win three singles matches. It's the first time Tennessee has advanced to the quarterfinals since 2013, the 10th time in program history.
Arizona Stateprimepublishers.com

Arizona Wildcats men's tennis team falls to Tennessee in Sweet 16, ends best season in program history

The best season in Arizona Wildcats men's tennis history came to an end Monday morning in Orlando, after the UA fell to SEC champion Tennessee, 4-3, in the Sweet 16. Senior captain Alejandro Reguant gave Arizona the lead, 3-2, after a straight set win, but the Volunteers outlasted the UA to advance to the Elite Eight and putting a stop the Wildcats' historic year, which advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.
Tennessee StateOak Ridger

Tennessee, Vanderbilt football coaches ramp up communication with in-state high school programs

Greenbrier football coach John Elmore's phone is ringing a little more than normal these days. and Vanderbilt are on the other line. With the NCAA dead period in place until June 1, college coaches have not been able to have face-to-face meetings with football recruits. So Elmore, entering his sixth year as Greenbrier's football coach in rural Robertson County, talks with college recruiters on his cell phone because he can't have them in his office at school.
Tennessee Statekeepingitheel.com

Top UNC Basketball target sets visit date to Tennessee

With recruiting set to pick up here in the next few months with the NCAA lifting travel restrictions, recruits are starting to set their official visits for the Summer. That includes the UNC Basketball program who will host some prospects this June. On the top of Hubert Davis’ list for...
Arizona Statechatsports.com

Arizona men’s tennis falls to Tennessee in Sweet 16

NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, 2008 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament, 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament. Arizona men’s tennis saw its season come to an end Monday with a 4-3 loss to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. UA gave the No. 3 seed...
Brentwood, TNwilliamsonherald.com

Softball: Dickson County dispatches Brentwood behind early surge

FRANKLIN – Fictional football quarterback Shane Falco, from the movie “The Replacements”, summed up Brentwood High School's final softball game of the year, an 11-1 loss to Dickson County in the District 11-AAA tournament, in one quick quote:. “You're playing and you think everything is going fine. Then one thing...
Arkansas Stateallfortennessee.com

Tennessee football makes cut for 2022 Arkansas DE Nico Davillier

Defensive ends continue to be a focus for Tennessee football as Josh Heupel works toward building his first class on Rocky Top. With two edge rushers in some form committed already for 2022, multiple others have the Vols on their radar. On Sunday, another edge rusher put UT on his radar as well.
Williamson County, TNwilliamsonherald.com

Softball: Summit clinches District 11-AAA championship

FRANKLIN — It’s a long way to the top, right? Well, it wasn’t for the Summit High School softball team. The Lady Spartans took the short route to the District 11-AAA tournament title, zipping through the week-long tourney in undefeated fashion and capturing the championship with a dramatic 3-2 victory over top-seeded Dickson County on Friday night at Centennial.
Williamson County, TNwilliamsonherald.com

Baseball: Indy takes District 11-AAA title, Baughman named MVP

The Independence High School baseball team captured the District 11-AAA tournament title Wednesday night in Brentwood. The sixth-seeded Eagles blasted past an upstart Dickson County team 18-4 to earn the top seed at the Region 6-AAA tournament. Ravenwood, which won the regular season district title, will be the second seed.
Tennessee Stateatozsportsnashville.com

Tennessee Vols: How Josh Heupel is building key in-state relationships

Each time the Tennessee Vols hire a new head football coach, we hear some version of the phrase “we’re going to own in-state recruiting”. Previous head coaches Butch Jones and Jeremy Pruitt made that statement when they were hired at Tennessee. And they each ultimately failed. Jones watched players from...