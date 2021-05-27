Cancel
Cancer

Mice with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia benefited from a targeted therapy

Cover picture for the articleA team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in Germany and France has found that a subgroup of T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) mouse models benefited from a targeted therapy. In their paper published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, the group describes their genetic study of T-ALL subgroups and experiments they conducted with mice after finding differences in methylation between subgroups.

