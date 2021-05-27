Cancel
Interview: Producer Kid Hazel Talks About The Making Of 21 Savage’s ‘Spiral: From The Book of Saw Soundtrack’

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, 21 Savage and Slaughter Gang Records revealed they’d been tapped to executive produce the soundtrack for Spiral, the Saw franchise film starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson. Ever since he rose to prominence, 21 Savage seemed like the perfect candidate to helm a horror movie soundtrack; he’s a film buff and horror fan who’s known for his haunting raps over spooky beats. The relationship between Slaughter Gang’s in-house producer Kid Hazel and Mindful Projects founder Jordan Burg (who is the son of Saw franchise executive producer Mark Burg), proved to be the foundation for the EP.

genius.com
