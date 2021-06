When we don't sleep, we're irritable, unproductive, and unhealthy. When we don't sleep for prolonged periods of time—and suffer from what's known as chronic insomnia—life gets even worse. Chronic insomnia is linked to near-countless physical and mental health issues. For instance, this research published in the scientific journal Circulation reports an association between insomnia and increased risk of heart disease and stroke. Other studies, including this new report released by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, conclude that sleep issues may increase the likelihood of developing Alzheimer's.